New research has emerged about the most dangerous cities for driving in the country and a Midstate city is on the list.

Out of 20 cities that made the list, Murfreesboro came in as the 14th most dangerous in the entire country, according to Insurify.

The study indicates that nearly 15% of the city's residents have a speeding ticket, nearly 16% have an at-fault accident on their record, and about 2% have a DUI violation.