KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shopping with kids just got easier.

Muse Knoxville is bringing its STEAM-based transformative learning experiences to more Knoxville families with a new concept in West Town Mall called Muse at the Mall.

The West Town Mall concept will have programs similar to Muse Knoxville including Story Time, MakeSpace, and Science Connections.

It will also have new, unique programming such as Kids Stage and STEAM Alley.

“Our vision is to make our community the best place for all to learn through the power of play, and Muse at the Mall allows us to extend transformative learning experiences to more children in East Tennessee,” said Ellie Kittrell, Executive Director of Muse Knoxville.

Parents and children between the ages of 2 and 64 can play at Muse at the Mall for $7 per person. Members of Muse Knoxville can use Muse at the Mall at no additional cost.

Just like at Muse Knoxville, seniors, kids younger than the age of two and teachers and military service members with ID are free.

Muse Knoxville, which has the largest STEAM outreach in the state, has an East Knoxville location at N Beaman Stree where it officers the power of play to over 180,000 people. It provides educational outreach efforts in 24 counties throughout East Tennesse and hopes Muse at the Mall will offer an additional 40,000 children and parents.

“Our goal is to inspire and empower more children throughout East Tennessee with STEAM education, and Muse at the Mall allows us to do just that. Muse ‘playologists’ will ensure an exciting and secure learning environment that incorporates STEAM education and collaborative play. Just like Muse Knoxville, everyone is welcome at Muse at the Mall,” added Kittrell.

Families and businesses will also be able to host birthday parties or other special events at Muse at the Mall.

Muse at the Mall will open to the public on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. for a free grand opening.

