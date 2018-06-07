CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hundreds of people are still pinching themselves after a fireworks show that went wrong in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night.

Witnesses thought there was a mass shooting.

Aleks Patinskiy, his wife, Nadia, and their son recorded the chaos, which showed people running toward the exits.

"Everyone just started running so run, run, run," said one witness. "We just followed the crowd but the fireworks were going off so you couldn't hear anything but there was just a massive stampede."

Myrtle Beach police said that a fight broke out, which caused people to panic and any reports of gunfire were inaccurate.

One YouTube user commented on Patinskiy's video and said, "everyone started screaming active shooter, we ran and hid in Starbucks."

The violence brings back memories from last summer, when eight people were injured in a shootout on Ocean Boulevard, the fifth shooting in 72 hours, prompting a visit from Governor Henry McMaster.

"We'll do whatever it takes to be sure, what we believe is an aberration in one of the finest family beaches in America, does not happen again," said the Governor.

It's been one year and the Grand Strand continues to land on the list of America's most dangerous.

According to Alarms.org, Myrtle Beach is the most crime-ridden city in the Palmetto State and 33rd most dangerous in the country. Its ranking is on par with other publications. Safewise.com ranks it as the 32nd most dangerous city. Another website, Neighborhood Scout, tabbed it the 13th most dangerous, saying you have a 1-in-60 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Myrtle Beach.

It's worth noting that while these crimes happened in popular tourist spots, but they all occurred well after dark.

As the old wives' tale says, "nothing good happens after midnight."

