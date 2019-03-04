KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An astronaut who served on the International Space Station will speak at Pellissippi State Community College this week.

Mark T. Vande Hei served as a flight engineer aboard the ISS for 168 days. He was there from September 13, 2017 to February 28, 2018.

He also performed four spacewalks.

Vande Hei said much of his work involved experiments to see how humans react to living in space.

"I was kind of a very large lab rat. I was taking blood samples and providing them back down to the ground to see how humans react to this type of environment," said ISS astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei.

Vande Hei will speak at the main campus in Hardin Valley at 12:25 p.m. Thursday at the Clayton Performing Arts Center.

According to NASA, Vande Hei was selected by NASA in 2009. From Falls Church, Virginia, Vande Hei earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Saint John's University and a Master of Science in Applied Physics from Stanford University. He was commissioned in the U.S. Army through the ROTC program and served as a combat engineer. In 1999, he became an assistant professor of physics at the United States Military Academy in West Point. Vande Hei most recently served as Flight Engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 53/54.