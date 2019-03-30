NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Mayor David Briley is responding to the public condemnation over the removal of 21 cherry trees in Riverfront Park for the NFL Draft.

In a tweet, he canceled Monday's removal of the trees and said that he informed the NFL and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp that the trees will have to be removed intact and replanted elsewhere in the city.

Briley said if any of the trees are found to be diseased or dead when they are removed, they will have to be replaced with new, healthy trees. The 21 trees currently located in Riverfront Park will be replaced in Riverfront Park, in addition to adding 17 more.