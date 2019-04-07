NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Police are investigating a fiery overnight accident that killed one of their own.

Police tell WSMV, WBIR's sister station in Nashville, that the accident happened just off Interstate 24 near Woodland Street and Interstate Drive.

MNPD confirms on-duty officer, 28-year-old John Anderson, has died.

Anderson was a four-year MNPD veteran.

Ofc. John Anderson

Officer Anderson was killed at 3:05 a.m. in the crash at Interstate Drive & Woodland Street.

His police car was hit by a 17-year-old driver.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Her 18-year-old passenger, also not identified, went to another hospital in critical condition.

Nashville Fire Department released a statement Thursday morning on Twitter, offering their condolences in MNPD's loss of Ofc. Anderson.