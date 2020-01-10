Nashville Police searching for suspect, persons of interest in connection to shooting at Opry Mills Mall

Police said a man shot another man inside the mall at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday about 100 yards from the food court outside Tilly's and T-Mobile.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Metro Police officers are investigating a "targeted" shooting at Opry Mills Mall.

Police said a man shot another man inside the mall at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday about 100 yards from the food court outside Tilly's and T-Mobile.

BREAKING: This man shot another man in a targeted shooting inside Opry Mills Mall at 6:10 p.m. tonight. The victim is in critical condition. The shooting occurred as 2 groups of people, both with armed individuals, approached each other. Know who this is? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/6sRpOFeP1r — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2020

A group of five people and another group of three people, each with armed individuals, approached each other inside the mall shortly before the shooting. One person from the three-member group then starting shooting at the other group. A 19-year-old man was hit in the chest and is in critical condition.

Police are also searching for a man and a woman who were standing with the shooter at the mall. They left after the gunfire.

This man & woman were standing with the shooter at Opry Mills Mall tonight. They fled the mall after the gunfire. Please call 615-742-7463 if you know who they are. pic.twitter.com/dmcdTI3HRE — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2020

Police then cleared the mall out, store by store. Officers found a revolver and a stolen semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip in parking lot.

Police do not believe the public is in danger and said the mall will be open Thursday.

News4, an affiliate to 10News, reached out to Opry Mills Mall for comment, and a spokesperson told us to direct all questions to Nashville Metro Police due to the ongoing investigation.