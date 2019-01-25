DALLAS — The Dallas Stars will face the Nashville Predators outdoors at Cotton Bowl Stadium on New Year's Day in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, the NHL confirmed in a tweet Friday.

The Preds and Stars will play in the 12th Winter Classic and the first held in the South. Previously the southernmost location for the Winter Classic was Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

The game will be held at the Cotton Bowl, the home of the Red River Shootout college football rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma, and the former home of the bowl game by the same name.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 01: An aerial view of the Ralph Wilson Stadium as the Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Winter Classic on January 1, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images for NHLI)

The first NHL Winter Classic was held New Year's Day 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, New York. The Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout and the outdoor game has been held every year since (with the exception of 2013 due to the lockout) at football and baseball stadiums including iconic venues Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and Notre Dame Stadium.

BOSTON - JANUARY 01: The Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Boston Bruins during the 2010 Bridgestone Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 1, 2010 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Predators and Stars have never played in an outdoor game but Nashville head coach Peter Laviolette coached the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic in Boston and the 2012 game at Citizens Bank Park in Philly.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 02: Head Coach Peter Laviolette of the Philadelphia Flyers watches play against the New York Rangers during the 2012 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park on January 2, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rangers won 3-2 in regulation. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The first ever outdoor NHL game was a preseason game held in the parking lot of Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. The temperature was 80 degrees at the start of the game. The ice was fine but grasshoppers jumped onto the ice continuously throughout the game.

The first regular season outdoor game was the Heritage Classic in 2003 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The NHL has held three more Heritage Classic outdoor games at football stadiums in western Canada with another scheduled for October 2019 in Saskatchewan.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) An Aerial view of Dodger Stadium during the 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings on January 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The league has a third series of outdoor games which began in 2014 called the Stadium Series. The first was held in a warm weather location, Los Angeles. The Anaheim Ducks beat the LA Kings at Dodger Stadium with temperatures in the 70s.

LOS ANGELES-JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks skate in the baseball diamond during the 2014 Coors Light Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium on January 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Stadium Series continues this February at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and next February at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.

The Predators are tied for first place in the Central Division of the Western Conference as of January 25 and have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.