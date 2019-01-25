DALLAS — The Dallas Stars will face the Nashville Predators outdoors at Cotton Bowl Stadium on New Year's Day in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, the NHL confirmed in a tweet Friday.
The Preds and Stars will play in the 12th Winter Classic and the first held in the South. Previously the southernmost location for the Winter Classic was Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.
The game will be held at the Cotton Bowl, the home of the Red River Shootout college football rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma, and the former home of the bowl game by the same name.
The first NHL Winter Classic was held New Year's Day 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, New York. The Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout and the outdoor game has been held every year since (with the exception of 2013 due to the lockout) at football and baseball stadiums including iconic venues Wrigley Field, Fenway Park and Notre Dame Stadium.
The Predators and Stars have never played in an outdoor game but Nashville head coach Peter Laviolette coached the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic in Boston and the 2012 game at Citizens Bank Park in Philly.
The first ever outdoor NHL game was a preseason game held in the parking lot of Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. The temperature was 80 degrees at the start of the game. The ice was fine but grasshoppers jumped onto the ice continuously throughout the game.
The first regular season outdoor game was the Heritage Classic in 2003 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The NHL has held three more Heritage Classic outdoor games at football stadiums in western Canada with another scheduled for October 2019 in Saskatchewan.
The league has a third series of outdoor games which began in 2014 called the Stadium Series. The first was held in a warm weather location, Los Angeles. The Anaheim Ducks beat the LA Kings at Dodger Stadium with temperatures in the 70s.
The Stadium Series continues this February at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and next February at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.
The Predators are tied for first place in the Central Division of the Western Conference as of January 25 and have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.