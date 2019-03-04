NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville man said he was beaten up by his own stepson in the middle of an apartment complex parking lot, according to WSMV News4 in Nashville.

He said his stepson grabbed his keys to take off in his car. The man tried to stop him by standing in front of the door, but that's when he said things turned violent.

Pictures of 68-year-old Jerry Schaumleffel show him with blood, cuts, and bruises.

"I had injuries here. I had one across here that's starting to heal pretty well. Blood was pouring. There was a big puddle of blood outside," Schaumleffel said.

More than a week ago, Schaumleffel said he got into an argument with his stepson, Caleb Morris, over a car. He said the 18-year-old was angry and not taking no for an answer.

"I wouldn't allow him to take it in that state of mind. I was more concerned about his safety at that point than I was anything else," Schaumleffel said.

Davidson County court records said Morris pushed his stepdad down and later punched him in the face in the parking lot of the apartment complex where Schaumleffel lives.

Morris is charged with domestic assault.

"It hurts because it's my dad, but in general, what 18-year-old puts his hands on a senior citizen and think that's okay?," Rusty Powell, Schaumleffel's daughter said.

Pictures of Morris and his achievements are on the walls of Schaumleffel's apartment. The last six months have been tough with Morris' mother unexpectedly dying.

Schaumleffel said the teen has struggled with mental health issues over the years.

"There's just a real need for kids with mental health issues that we don't have. You don't understand it until you live with it," Schaumleffel said.

He has a plea for his stepson.

"Please work with the system and try to get the help you truly need," Schaumleffel said.

Schaumleffel has surgery on Wednesday to fix his broken jaw. He'll be spending at least a month with his mouth wired shut.

WSMV News4 contacted Morris' attorney, but never heard back. His dad did not have anything to say.