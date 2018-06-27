Students at Bountiful Elementary-Secondary School play an afternoon game of basketball on April 28, 2008, at the polygamist community of Bountiful near Creston, British Columbia.
Joe Sales, AP

CRANBROOK, British Columbia — A British Columbia Supreme Court judge imposed conditional sentences on two men who belong to a breakaway Mormon sect after convicting them of polygamy.

Winston Blackmore, a leader in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was found guilty Tuesday of having 24 wives. The court found James Oler, also a leader in the FLDS church that has its root in communities on the Utah-Arizona border in the United States, had five wives.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Blackmore’s six-month conditional sentence to be served under house arrest allows him to go to work and deal with medical emergencies, sparing him prison time. Oler’s term is similar but with three months of house arrest.

The maximum sentence for polygamy under the Canada's Criminal Code is five years in prison. Only two other convictions for polygamy have taken place in Canadian history.

► May 22: Where polygamist Warren Jeffs lived, graduation day is sign of change
► April 8: This son of polygamist prophet Warren Jeffs has 54 brothers and sisters
► Feb. 21: Utah sect leader pleads guilty to rape after marrying 8-year-old

Both men, who are part of the 1,000-resident community of Bountiful in southeastern British Columbia less than 2 miles from the Idaho border, face 12 months of probation. The first Fundamentalist Mormons went into hiding after the Salt Lake City-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints renounced polygamy in September 1890 and eventually established the settlement of Short Creek on the Utah-Arizona border.

In the early 2000s, the cities of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, were thrust into the public spotlight when Warren Jeffs, FLDS president and prophet, began facing sex and sexual-assault charges in connection with his plural marriages to young girls and his arrangement of marriages of underage girls to older men in his church.

The FLDS church also has small settlements near Crawford, Colo.; near Las Vegas; near Mancos, Colo.; near Pioche, Nev.; and near Pringle, S.D., the Deseret (Utah) News reported in 2008.

► June 2017: Fugitive polygamist defendant in food stamp fraud arrested
► February 2017: Mormon doctrine leaves potential for 'eternal polygamy'

Jeffs, 62, is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl that he claimed were his spiritual wives. He will be eligible for parole on July 22, 2038, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

While both Blackmore and Oler are hard working and otherwise law abiding, Justice Sheri Ann Donegan said a discharge — in Canadian law, wiping away a criminal record after conviction — would not be appropriate given the gravity of their offenses. Some of the men’s wives were as young as 15 when they were married.

“He’s made it clear that no sentence will deter him from practicing his faith,” the judge said of Blackmore, 61, who has 149 children. “The concept of remorse is foreign to him in this context.”

► April 2016: Appeals court rejects 'Sister Wives' challenge to polygamy ban in Utah
► July 2015: Montana man applies for polygamist marriage license

Oler’s crimes were motivated by his “sincerely held religious beliefs instilled in him at an early age,” Donegan said.

Blackmore also was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service work. Oler must do 75 hours.

Dozens of Blackmore’s supporters were in court, and some cried when the sentence was read.

► June 2015: Imprisoned polygamous sect leader's car, items auction for $80K
► June 2013: Polygamists find promise in Supreme Court marriage decisions

Blackmore’s lawyer had asked the judge to consider all possible sentences in the case, including an absolute discharge.

Because the two other Canadian polygamy convictions took place in 1899 and 1906, Special Prosecutor Peter Wilson told the judge they didn’t set a precedent in determining sentences for the men.

Follow The Associated Press on Twitter: @AP

From the archives - Raid on polygamist FLDS ranch
01 / 26
Law enforcement vehicles surround the YFZ Ranch temple near Eldorado during an ongoing investigation on April 8, 2008.
02 / 26
More than 20 Texas Game Wardens approach the YFZ Ranch compound on April 4, 2008.
03 / 26
Attorneys and members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints leave the Tom Green County Courthouse on the first day of a child custody hearing April 17, 2008.
04 / 26
A member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints exits the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo on May 19, 2008. The first day of the 60-day hearings began for the YFZ Ranch's child custody case.
05 / 26
A child of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints hurt himself while playing with a ball and other children while at their temporary living quarters at Fort Concho after being taken from the YFZ Ranch outside of Eldorado.
06 / 26
Boys from the Fundamentalist Church of Latter Day Saints walked around Fort Concho National Historic Landmark on April 8, 2008.
07 / 26
A group from the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sit on the lawn in front of the Schleicher County Courthouse in Eldorado on July 22, 2008, while they wait to testify to the grand jury.
08 / 26
San Angelo police officers waited to escort buses loaded with Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints members to move them from Fort Concho National Historic Landmark on April 14, 2008. The FLDS members were moved to temporary shelters at the San Angelo Fairgrounds.
09 / 26
A Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints woman walks toward the Memorial Building in Eldorado. State officials had set up a DNA testing facility there on April 22, 2008.
10 / 26
Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints members Marie Steed, left, and Sarah Barlow cross the street in May 2008 outside the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo. The court ruled the children of 38 mothers removed from the YFZ Ranch in Eldorado in April 2008 must be returned to their families.
11 / 26
Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints member Willie Jessop addresses the media on the YFZ Ranch near Eldorado on June 2, 2008, after a judge signed an order to release the children removed from the ranch last month and send them back to their families.
12 / 26
Women of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints talk with the media on April 14, 2008, at the YFZ Ranch near Eldorado about what happened when they were separated from their children by state officials.
13 / 26
Anne, 3, and Ephraim, 7, play around as brother Zachery, 9, mother, Zavenda Young and father Edson Jessop watch the two outside the wood shop at the Yearning for Zion Ranch near Eldorado on June 4, 2008.
14 / 26
Edson Jessop shows the wood shop of the Yearning for Zion Ranch during a June 4, 2008, tour of the Yearning for Zion Ranch near Eldorado.
15 / 26
Photos of all the prophets in the history of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are posted throughout the two-story schoolhouse on the YFZ Ranch near Eldorado.
16 / 26
Zavenda Young holds a daughter outside the wood shop at the Yearning for Zion Ranch near Eldorado on June 4, 2008.
17 / 26
A female Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints member works on her gardening in front of the house on the Yearning For Zion Ranch in Eldorado on May 21, 2008.
18 / 26
Members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints leave the Tom Green County Courthouse Aug. 18, 2008. The hearings were to determine if eight children would be retaken from FLDS.
19 / 26
An aerial photograph of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' Yearning for Zion ranch in Schleicher County near Eldorado in 2011.
20 / 26
An aerial photograph of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints' Yearning for Zion ranch in Schleicher County near Eldorado on Aug. 11, 2011.
21 / 26
Warren Jeffs is escorted to the side entrance of the Tom Green County Courthouse, Tuesday, July 26, 2011, for the second day of jury selection.
22 / 26
State witness Rebecca Musser arrives at the Tom Green County Courthouse, Aug. 8, 2011 in San Angelo, Texas on the 12th day of the sexual assault trial of Warren Jeffs. Musser, a former member of Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, was a wife of Jeffs' father, former FLDS prophet Rulon Jeffs, before leaving the sect in 2002.
23 / 26
Texas Ranger Nick Hannah moves a computer from the back of a truck with the rest of the evidence for the trial against Warren Jeffs, leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on July 29, 2011.
24 / 26
Warren Jeffs is taken into the side entrance of the Tom Green County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 8, 2011, in San Angelo, Texas. Jeffs, prophet of the polygamy-sanctioning Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault of a child and could face up to 119 years in prison.
25 / 26
The temple on the former YFZ Ranch Tuesday, March 20, 2018, outside of Eldorado. The YFZ Ranch was a polygamist FLDS ranch under the leadership of Warren Jeffs. The ranch is currently owned by the state and maintained by the sheriff.
26 / 26
The former YFZ Ranch stretches out on 1,700 acres Tuesday, March 20, 2018, outside of Eldorado. The YFZ Ranch was a polygamist FLDS ranch under the leadership of Warren Jeffs. The ranch is currently owned by the state and maintained by the sheriff.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com