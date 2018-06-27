The summer is heating up!

That means it's time to get outside for some fun in the sun. Whether it's to the pool or the beach, we've got you covered with 2018's trendiest swimsuits.

One-pieces are still huge this year — but add a bit of flair with tie-up laces or low scoop backs.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Other styles you'll be seeing? Ruffles and smocked fabrics of both one-pieces and bikinis alike!

Want a sportier look? You're in luck. The fifth trend of this year is bralette-styled bikinis, which range from sports bra-type styles to sexier triangle-shapes.

Want more swimsuit inspiration? Click through the gallery below.

More: Helena Christensen, 49, rocks the same metal bikini she wore in 1991

More: Instagram or Swimsuit Issue?: Kelly Ripa rocks a string bikini at 47

More: Miss America axes swimsuit competition; Gretchen Carlson says 'We are no longer a pageant'

35 trendy swimsuits you'll want to rock this summer
01 / 35
The summer is heating up! Get ready for some fun in the sun with some of the hottest swimsuit trends of 2018, including lace-up suits like Forever 21's Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, sizes S-XL, $27.90.
02 / 35
Target Women's Lace-Up One Piece by Mossimo, sizes XS-XL, $39.99.
03 / 35
LOFT Beach Striped Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit, sizes 0-16, $89.50.
04 / 35
Zara Striped Swimsuit with Tie, size L, $49.90.
05 / 35
Forever 21 Lace-Up Bandeau Bikini Top, sizes S-XL, $19.90.
06 / 35
TOBI One Wish Black Ribbed Lace Up Monokini, sizes XS-L, $66 on sale for $23.
07 / 35
Forever 21 Motel Ribbed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, sizes S-L, $48.
08 / 35
Target Women's Macramé High Neck Bikini Top by Xhilaration, sizes XS-XL & D/DD, $17.99.
09 / 35
Trend number two? Ruffle details! Forever 21 Striped Ruffle Bikini Top, sizes S-XL, $17.90.
10 / 35
Plus-size Color Code One-Piece Swimsuit by Becca Etc, available at Nordstrom, sizes 0X-2X, $138.
11 / 35
Aerie Ruffle Scoop Bikini Top, sizes XS-XXL, $32.95 on sale for $16.47.
12 / 35
Plus-size Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit by La Blanca, available at Nordstrom, sizes 20W, $133.
13 / 35
TOBI Blue Life Rumba Magenta Ruffle Bikini Top, sizes XS-M, $104.
14 / 35
LOFT Beach Zig . Zag Flounce One Piece Swimsuit, sizes 0-10, $89.50.
15 / 35
Henika One-Piece Swimsuit by Ted Baker London, available at Nordstrom, sizes 2-3, $209.
16 / 35
LOFT Beach Gingham One Piece Swimsuit, sizes 4-16, $89.50.
17 / 35
We're also seeing a lot of smocked suits this year. Target Women's Smocked Cap Sleeve Bandeau Bikini Top by Xhilaration in White Floral, sizes XS-XL & D/DD, $19.99.
18 / 35
Aerie Embroidered One Piece Swimsuit in Smoked Gray, sizes XS-XXL, $54.95 on sale for $21.98.
19 / 35
The Malibu Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit, available at Nordstrom, one size fits 2-8, $150.
20 / 35
TOBI Adore Red Smocked Off Shoulder Bikini Top, sizes XS-L, $50 on sale for $20.
21 / 35
Straight Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit by Topshop, available at Nordstrom, sizes 6-12, $45.
22 / 35
Target Women's Smocked Bandeau Bikini Top by Xhilaration, sizes XS-XL, $19.99.
23 / 35
Low backed one-pieces are the perfect balance of modest and sexy. Target Women's Adjustable Scoop Back One Piece by Xhilaration in Fuschia Pink, sizes XS-XL, $29.99.
24 / 35
Forever 21 Motel Striped Scoop-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, sizes S-L, $48.
25 / 35
Zara Stripe Print Swimsuit, sizes S-L, $45.90.
26 / 35
Aerie Super Scoop One Piece in True Black, sizes XS-XXL, $44.95 on sale for $17.98.
27 / 35
Feel sporty (and comfortable) in a bralette-styled bikini top this summer. Target Women's Shoulder Tie Bralette Bikini Top by Xhilaration, sizes XS-XL & D/DD, $14.99.
28 / 35
Aerie Scoop Bikini Top, size XL, $29.95 on sale for $14.97.
29 / 35
Forever 21 Zip-Up Bikini Top, sizes S-L, $15.90.
30 / 35
Nordstrom Tanlines Triangle Bikini Top by Billabong, available at Nordstrom, sizes L-XL, $45.95.
31 / 35
TOBI Safety Fishnet Dark Rose Bikini Top, sizes XS-L, $36 on sale for $18.
32 / 35
Vitamin A Zuma Bralette, available at LOFT, sizes S-L, $106.
33 / 35
Plus-size Mesh Side Bikini Top by Chromat, available at Nordstrom, sizes 1X-3X, $176.
34 / 35
BFF Crop Bikini Top by Alpine Butterfly, available at Nordstrom, sizes 1X-3X, $135.
35 / 35
LOFT Beach Lace Trim Bikini Top, sizes XS-XL, $54.50.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com