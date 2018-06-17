SAN ANTONIO – At least five people were killed and several others injured in a crash in southwest Texas on Sunday involving a vehicle carrying undocumented immigrants, authorities said.

The accident in Dimmit County, Texas, happened just before noon off Highway 85 in Big Wells, about 90 miles southwest of San Antonio. Officials said the vehicle was traveling more than 100 mph when it ran off the road and caught gravel, causing it to roll over.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said there were 14 people in a Chevrolet Suburban at the time of the crash, and 12 of them were undocumented immigrants. The occupants were ejected, Boyd said. The Suburban was being chased by a Dimmit County deputy, he said.

The chase began with a Border Patrol agent as the vehicle was coming north from the border, then the Dimmit County Sheriff's deputies took over.

Authorities said four people died in the crash, while nine others were injured. One person died at a San Antonio hospital. Eight others were taken to two hospitals.

Boyd said the driver of the Suburban also was injured and was flown to a hospital. He said one passenger was taken into custody.

The driver and passenger probably will face state and federal charges, Boyd said.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over the treatment of immigrants at the southern border. The Trump administration has said tougher immigration policies — even separating children from their parents — are needed to deter immigrants from coming to the country illegally. Over a six-week period ended in May, about 2,000 children had been separated from their families, administration officials said Friday.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow KENS-TV on Twitter: @KENS5

