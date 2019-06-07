A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Ridgecrest area in California - near the same location of Thursday's Fourth of July 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday.

The earthquake hit around 8:19 p.m., at a depth of .5 miles.

Friday's earthquake was downgraded from a 7.1 magnitude to a 6.9 magnitude earthquake before being upgraded to a 7.1 magnitude again.

Dr. Lucy Jones at Caltech in southern California on Friday tweeted saying Thursday's 6.4 earthquake was a foreshock to Friday's 7.1 earthquake.

According to Dr. Jones, Friday's powerful earthquake was on the same fault as Thursday's quake.

A social media user reported feeling the powerful earthquake as far away as Arizona.

Searles, California, the site of Thursday's earthquake is about 200 miles north of San Diego.

As of this writing there have been no reports of injuries or damages in San Diego. In Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department is sending vehicles and helicopters around Los Angeles to identify any damages or emergency needs following the magnitude-7.1 earthquake, says Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Friday's 7.1 earthquake is now the biggest earthquake to hit California in 20 years.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information become available.