Amazing views of the Acropolis in Athens
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.
The Acropolis in Athens.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek union representing staff at the country's ancient sites and state-run museums has called a 24-hour strike for Oct. 11.

The protest is likely to close the ancient Acropolis in Athens that day along with multiple sites around Greece that are popular with tourists.

The union announced the strike Thursday. It accused the Greek government of failing to list publicly-owned properties that have been transferred to a powerful privatization fund created during the country's international bailouts.

The Culture Ministry has disputed allegations made by the union and others that sites of historic and archaeological significance are included in the properties controlled by the fund.

Must-see Greek ruins and ancient buildings
One of the world's greatest cultural symbols is the Parthenon temple. Dedicated to the goddess Athena Parthenos, or Athena the Virgin, it was completed in 438 BC.
The opulent structure known as the Erechtheion is located on the north side of the Acropolis and was erected in 421-406 BC. The name derives from Erechtheus, the mythical king of Athens, who was worshipped there.
On the flatlands of the Acropolis lies the ancient Agora, or marketplace. The agora was the center of ancient Athens culture and enlightenment. Most impressive is the Temple of Haephestus, which was completed in 415 BC, two years before the fabled Parthenon.
The name derives from akro, meaning peak, and polis, the Greek word for city. The upper citadel was a place of escape in times of invasion.
No matter where you find yourself in the city of antiquities, the majestic hill looms large. The awe-inspiring view from the rooftop restaurant bar of the Parthenon from the Herodion Hotel is just one of the many elevated perspectives that you will find throughout Athens.
Directly below the Acropolis is the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, built by the Romans in 161 AD. The historic ruins are still used today for concerts, ballet and performances.
It's nearly 2,000 years old, but for most of that time it has stood in ruins, destroyed by barbarians just a century after it was built. It was only restored to action in 1950, and immediately found its role as a place of spectacle in a spectacular location.
The stage here has been graced by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Placido Domingo, Jean Michel Jarre, Jethro Tull, Deep Purple, Elton John, and local legends like Nana Mouskouri.
Built on awe-inspiring rock formations, Meteora is one of the most significant Greek Orthodox village complexes.
It took many years to complete construction of the monasteries on the monolithic cliffs. Ropes, ladders and nets were used to transport people and material up the steep slopes to complete the archeological marvels.
Despite overwhelming odds, 24 monasteries in total were built in the 14th century as a hiding place from the Turkish invasion. Today, six of the grand houses of the holy remain.
The Byzantine creation is a Christian sanctuary preserving the 2,000-year-old Christian Orthodox faith.
Nothing can prepare you for the sheer, jaw-dropping beauty of these monks' quarters, built on rock pillars that were formed 60 million years ago. The name itself translates to "suspended in air."
The iconic Philippeion is one of the many jaw-dropping sites you will see while wandering the tree-shaded ruins of the Altis of Olympia. It was built by famed Macedonian King Phillip II, father of Alexander the Great, in 338 BC.
The entrance to the stadium of the original Olympics. The stadium of Olympia, where the ancient Olympic Games were held, and the massive temple of Zeus, the largest temple in the Peloponnese, are some of the attractions of the site. The best way to get the most out of your visit is to actually race in the stadium like the athletes used to do and feel the vibes!
Preserved quite nicely, the remains of the Olympics are scattered throughout the site of the original games.
The ruins are located right outside the village of Olympia itself. The Olympic museum is also on the grounds and is a treasure trove of Olympic history.
According to mythology, Delos is the birthplace of Apollo, god of music, truth and light, and his twin sister Artemis, goddess of hunting.
Delos was inhabited by the Ionians, who developed the island into a powerful commercial and spiritual center.
The small rocky islet of Delos is part of the Cyclades and is located a few miles southwest of Mykonos.
Delos, even though a small rocky island in the center of the Aegean Sea, was considered as "the most sacred of all islands" in ancient Greek culture.
The natural beauty of Messinia -- sandy beaches, forested mountains and fertile valleys -- coexists with significant archeological monuments.
Much of Messenia fell into the hands of the Ottoman Turks, but a part of the area remained with the Venetian Republic.
Messenia became part of independent Greece as a result of the Greek War of Independence (1821-1832). The famous naval Battle of Navarino took place near present Pylos in 1827, and was a decisive victory for Greece and its allies.
On Oct. 20, 1827, the allied fleet fought at Navarino Bay against the combined Turkish and Egyptian fleet, an event that essentially signaled the independence of the Peloponnese from the Turkish domination.
People have lived in Messenia since the Neolithic age; however the Mycenaean age was indisputably the golden age in Messenia's history and Pylos was the second largest city, after Mycenae.
Situated 3 miles southeast of the city of Heraklion is the most significant archeological site in Crete. Knossos is the most representative relic of the Minoan civilization which flourished on Greece's largest island.
Legend has it that this palace was the source of the Labyrinth myth. It was a structure that was made by King Minos of Crete, to keep away the mythical creature Minotaur, who was half-bull and half-man. Eventually the creature was killed by Theseus.
The palace is distinguished by its red columns. While most Greek columns are smaller at the top and wider at the bottom, the Minoan columns are the opposite, with a smaller base and a wider top. The columns at the palace were mounted on stone bases and had round pillow-like tops.
Excavation of the site started in 1878 with Cretan archaeologist Minos Kalokerinos and continued from 1900 to 1930 with British archaeologist Sir Arthur Evans, who controversially restored parts of the site.
Lindos has been blessed to be situated in a most wonderful setting for 4,000 years, since the Dorians founded the first settlement at this harbor. Since then it has been successively overlaid with Byzantine, Frankish and Turkish structures, the remains of which can be glimpsed all around.
One cannot help but marvel at the ruins of the Byzantine fortress and an ancient Greek temple.
The Acropolis of Lindros was founded by the Dorians in the 10th century BC. In the 8th century, it already was a major trading center due to its geographical position between Greece and the Middle East. However, it started to decline when the city of Rhodes was founded in the 5th century.
Lindos' pretty streets are fringed by the sugar cube houses found on many a Greek island, but it's the magnificent 4,000-year-old acropolis that gives the village its star appeal. Work your way up Lindos' gently winding cobblestone streets, and head inside to explore the Acropolis.
All these ancient sites are protected by a medieval castle, built in the early 14th century by the Knights of St. John. Two towers of the castle are well-preserved. Outside the castle, on the southwest side of the wall, there used to be an ancient theater. Today all that remains are some rows of seats. It is believed that the theater could host 1,800 spectators.
Cape Sounion, on the southernmost tip of the Attic peninsula, is home to the Temple of Poseidon.
According to the myth, this is the site where Aegeus, king of Athens, fell into the sea because of a misunderstanding. Theseus, the son of Aegeus, had traveled to Crete to kill Minotaur, the legendary monster who lived in the palace of Knossos.
The first version of the temple was built in the archaic period but it was destroyed by the Persians in 480 BC, in the second Greco-Persian War. Pericles, the famous Athenian leader, rebuilt the temple of Poseidon probably around 440 BC, but only some columns of it stand till today.
Some of the archaeological items found in this site date from as early as the 8th century BC. Many daily excursions are organized to Cape Sounion from the center of Athens.
The epicenter of Delphi is the Sanctuary of Apollo. The Doric temple was the home of the Pythia, or Delphic oracle. While seated on a tripod above a deep crevasse, she would make prophesies while the priests wrote them down and translated them for the people. According to the myth, when Apollo slew Python, its body fell into this fissure and fumes arose from its decomposing body.
The ruins at Delphi were first inhabited in late Mycenaean times from the early 15th century BC.
Located on a steep slope of Mount Parnassus in central Greece, the well-preserved ruins were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1987. The site remains a major tourist attraction, and the Greek National Tourism Office is constantly renovating and preserving the national treasure.
The ancient Greeks considered Delphi the center of the earth. According to mythology, Zeus released two eagles, one from the west and the second from the east, and their paths crossed over the place which became the future site of Delphi.
The restored ancient Roman Odeon of Kos is the one most visited sites in Greece, and the main attraction on the island. The small well-preserved amphitheater gives a glimpse of ancient Greece. It’s located in an area known as the Western Excavation, which also includes massive columns, impressive mosaics, Roman baths and ancient courtyards.
Among the 30-plus remains of imposing structures that once adorned ancient Kos is a gymnasium.
Kos became part of the Roman Empire in 82 BC. In 1204 AD. the island was under Venetian occupation. In 1315, more than a century later, the superb Byzantine castle of Antimachia was built. In 1522, the Turks took over the island. In 1912, Italian troops expelled them.
The Ancient Agora, or market, at Kos is part of a larger citadel of ruins dating back to the 4th century BC. Among the ruins are a temple dedicated to Hercules and a shrine to the Aphrodite. The columns of the walkway date back to the 3rd century BC.
The magical island of Santorini, Greece
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
Santorini, Greece.
