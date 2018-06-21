Tips and tricks all travelers should know
Tips on avoiding tips: 1. Take out instead of eating out. If you order takeout, no tip is expected because no table service is provided. 2. Visit a business with a no-tipping policy. But beware: Instead, some "no tipping" restaurants add a mandatory "service charge" of 18% to 20%. 3. Avoid the outstretched hands. (You can.) You can stay in vacation rentals, rent a car or use mass transit, buy your food in a grocery store and take the self-guided tour and avoid having to leave a tip.
How to avoid missing amenities in your vacation rental: 1. Carry a vacation rental emergency kit. If you're staying at a rental, be prepared. Consider an emergency kit with towels, toilet paper, soap and detergent. 2. Consider renting through a service. Companies such as Vacasa, Wyndham Vacation Rentals and TurnKey Vacation Rentals go beyond bare-bones listings. 3. Just ask. Vacation rental owners can be very accommodating.
How to opt out of aggressive email campaigns: 1. Click the unsubscribe button. Every legitimate email campaign must have one. The sooner you click it, the louder your message to the hotel, tour operator or cruise line that these high-pressure tactics won't be tolerated. 2. Say "no" — and say why. Most travel companies will offer a "feedback" option when you opt out of an email campaign. Tell them why you're unsubscribing, especially if the annoyance affects whether you'd do business with them again. 3. Tell the feds. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if a business is emailing you without consent. Under the CAN-SPAM Act, you have the right to end the seemingly relentless emails.
How to handle a rude TSA agent: 1. Report the agent to a supervisor. Ask for a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) immediately. 2. Complain in writing. You can send an email directly to the TSA (tsa.gov/contact-center/form/complaints). 3. Contact your elected representative. You can contact your representative online at house.gov/representatives/find. Congress has tried to hold the agency accountable for its actions in the past, and its vigilance is bipartisan.
Who to call if your travel insurance claim has been denied: 1. Your state insurance commissioner. To find your insurance commissioner, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners site: naic.org/index_members.htm. Some travelers have reported that their claims were honored after copying their state insurance commissioner on their appeal. 2. The Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB investigates claims of this nature, but it has little sway over the final outcome of your appeal. 3. A consumer advocate. Even though travel insurance companies operate "by the book," they can be prodded into changing their minds by an outside party. Check out the National Association of Consumer Advocates site for a referral: consumeradvocates.org.
How to avoid an in-flight emergency: 1. Know when you shouldn't go. Generally, you should avoid flying if you're sick, recovering from a serious illness or have a condition that is easily exacerbated by the stress of flying. 2. Don't fly if you're contagious.Airlines will issue a credit and may waive the change fee if you can prove you were sick at the time you were supposed to fly. 3. Avoid flights that could divert. Some flights are likelier to experience a medical emergency than others, particularly those to destinations that tend to attract retirees or passengers in poor health. Flights to Las Vegas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale may fall into that category.
How to avoid wrinkled clothes: 1. Roll, don't fold. It doesn't just save space, it can prevent wrinkles. 2. Spray 'em out. Wrinkle-release sprays can fix travel-related wrinkles in a pinch. 3. Don't overpack — or underpack. “Wrinkling is caused when the bag is underpacked or overstuffed, so add or remove items until you have the perfect amount of items to keep the items in place while traveling," advises author Tori Toth.
How to keep your travel complaint from being ignored: 1. Cite the rules, chapter and verse. If you have a strong case for compensation or a refund, it'll be in the contract. 2. Lawyer up — without lawyering up. Without threatening to go to court, let the company know that it may be violating the law (if, indeed, it is). 3. Appeal to a company's customer service culture. Travel companies frequently promote warranties, customer promises or mission statements that claim to put you first. A quick reference to these documents can be enough to persuade an airline, car rental company, hotel or cruise line to do the right thing.
What standard travel insurance doesn't cover: 1. Pre-existing medical conditions. Though some policies offer a waiver for medical conditions, you have to make sure you meet all of its conditions. 2. Changing your mind. Don't want to take the vacation? Most insurance won't cover you, but you can always go for a more expensive "cancel for any reason" policy, which would. 3. Psychological or nervous disorders. If you can't board a flight because you're afraid of flying, you generally can't file a successful claim. 4. Partying too hard. If you had a little too much to drink the night before your return flight and missed it, don't bother filing a claim.
How to avoid visa problems: 1. Mind your expiration dates. Both visas and passports have an expiration date. Be aware of them, and make sure you don't overstay. 2. Take the right photo. Countries are specific about their requirements (no sunglasses, no hats, specific formatting). 3. Remember, a visa isn't a guarantee of admission.
How to find the best agent: 1. Ask a friend. A personal recommendation remains the best way to find a competent travel professional. 2. Use an agent finder. The American Society of Travel Agents publishes a directory of its agents at Travelsense.org. Also, check a consortium such as Virtuoso or Travel Leaders. 3. Look for the title. The Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designations issued by The Travel Institute are signs that your agent has taken the time to study up on the industry.
How to avoid a car rental surprise: 1. Read the fine print. Many surprises aren't surprises at all — they're just "gotchas" concealed in the fine print. Look for the "terms and conditions" in small type. Don't ignore them. 2. Ask before you rent. Does your car insurance cover the vehicle? How about your credit card? The only way to know for certain is to ask. If you assume, you may be stuck with an unnecessary bill. 3. Resolve in real time. Don't wait until you get home to fix a bad surprise. Most problems can be resolved at the counter.
How to spot a fake review: 1. Check the reviewer's record. Fake reviews are often posted by accounts with little or no additional review history. 2. Show and tell. Talk is cheap, but photos of a resort or restaurant are harder to fake. You might think twice before trusting a detailed review without photos. 3. Look for extremes. If you see a one-star or a five-star rating or a lot of superlatives in the description, chances are you're looking at a fake.
How to say no to a tip request: 1. Be polite and firm, but don't over explain. The best way to turn down a gratuity request is with a polite but firm "no." Skip the explanation or apology. 2. Avoid a confrontation. Restaurants and other establishments generally push you to offer a tip privately by discreetly slipping a few bills into your check holder. Saying "no" is easy — just leave the tip field on your credit card slip blank or decline to leave extra cash. 3. Use the system to your advantage. For example, can the employee see the tip amount you're authorizing on Square? Not always. If you don't believe you should be tipping, just click the "no tip" field and sign the screen.
How to avoid a traffic ticket overseas: 1. Stay out of downtown areas. Restricted zones are largely confined to heavily congested city centers. Park outside of town, like the locals. 2. Do the math. Pay particular attention to the difference between kilometers and miles, and slow down unless you want a speeding ticket! 3. Read the signs. A few key phrases might be helpful. Look for red circles with the words "Zona Traffico Limitato" in them when you're in Italy. In Germany, it's called an "Umweltzone." In Britain, the signs read, "Congestion Charging" and "Central Zone."
How to avoid unfair fees: 1. Single supplement: Some cruise lines offer single cabins. And some tour operators charge modest single supplements. If you're thinking of traveling alone, ask before you make your reservation. 2. Non-refundable tickets: Southwest Airlines has some of the most passenger-friendly fares and fees, when it comes to changes. 3. Fuel surcharges: Fortunately, these fees must be included in the price of your ticket. But if you see an airline with high fuel surcharges in time of lower oil prices, you may want to seek one that doesn't. 4. Resort fees: Don't stay at a hotel with resort fees. It's the only way to send a message that you don't tolerate these misrepresentations.
How to prevent your identity from being stolen: 1. Don't play fast and loose with your ID. Your passport and ID are some of the most important — if not the most important — travel documents. Don't leave them in your hotel room (if you do, store it in the safe). And when you carry them on your person, keep them close to you, preferably in a money belt or travel wallet. 2. Keep 'em separated. Don't store critical documents, such as a driver's license and a passport, in the same place. You may need one in order to replace the other. 3. Upload copies of critical documents online. You can take pictures of key documents and store them in a secure location online, in case you lose everything. A copy of a document by itself will not allow you to travel, but it can make the process to replace a passport a whole lot easier.
How to fit more in your suitcase: 1. Cube it. Luggage cubes allow you to compress lots of clothes into a compact space, which can easily be packed into a smaller bag. 2. Vacuum pack it. You'd be surprised how much air is between the clothes in your carry-on. A vacuum packing technology can create even more space, although your clothes may be a little wrinkly. 3. Roll it. Instead of folding your clothes and pushing them into the bag, fold and then roll. Even without a cube or vacuum pack, you'll fit more in your luggage.
How to avoid a flight from hell: 1. Avoid connecting and late flights. Generally, the more connections you make, and the later in the day your flight leaves, the greater the chances something will go wrong. 2. Know your rights. By far the best resource for airline consumer rights, at least when it comes to federal regulations, is the Department of Transportation's Fly Rights brochure, which is available online. Also, check your airline's contract of carriage, the legal agreement between you and the airline. 3. Be grateful. Take a deep breath and appreciate the big picture. If your flight lands safely, that's the most important thing.
How to avoid a dirty hotel: 1. Set high standards. Stay at a hotel with top-notch reviews or customer service scores. 2. Check in and check out. If a hotel doesn't meet your standards, don't let an employee talk you into staying, even if you've prepaid for your stay. Leave and ask for a refund. If you don't get it, dispute the charges on your credit card. 3. Report the hotel. Hotels must comply with state and local lodging regulations. If you check into a property that's unlivable, your next call needs to be to the health department to report the condition of the hotel. For added measure, consider leaving a review online to warn others about the hotel.
How to avoid a vacation rental surprise: 1. Rent with names you trust. Airbnb, VRBO and FlipKey have legitimate rentals and higher standards. 2. Assume nothing. Every vacation rental comes with linens, right? Wrong. 3. Never wire money. Wiring money can lead to the most unpleasant surprise of all: a rental that doesn't even exist.
How to spot hidden fees: 1. Don't get cute. If you're booking online, avoid pop-up blockers, unconventional browsers or anything that might interfere with the normal display process. Why? Clever operatives can hide their disclosures in places that can't be seen if you're browsing in an unconventional way. 2. Use a big screen. Making reservations on a tiny phone screen is just asking for trouble. Instead, find a computer, laptop or tablet with ample real estate. Can't read the fine print? Zoom in! 3. Review the grand total. Almost always, you'll find every required extra, including taxes and fees, as part of the "final" charge.
How to avoid fees on your rental car: 1. How to avoid tolls: Car rental companies add extra fees for using their transponders, sometimes charging by the day (whether you use a toll road or not). Either bring your own toll transponder or avoid tolls with a reliable mapping app. 2. How to avoid high insurance rates: Car rental insurance can be found in unexpected places, including your own credit card, travel insurance policy or as a standalone product from your online travel agency. (Some are limited, so be sure to read the restrictions.) If you are starting to plan for your trip or find yourself at the counter without a collision-damage waiver policy, don't worry; you can still buy it from a site like Insuremyrentalcar.com for rates that start at about $5 a day. 3. How to avoid tickets: Download an app like Speed Cameras & Traffic by Sygic, which lets you see the speed limit for the road you are traveling on, or CamSam Plus, which alerts you to speed cameras. Many GPS navigation systems also come equipped with traffic enforcement warnings. Better yet, obey posted laws and speed limits.
How to avoid smells at hotels: 1. Go hypoallergenic. Stay with a hotel that offers hypoallergenic rooms, which are not scented. Most of the major chains now offer no-smell quarters. 2. If you smell something, say something. Some hotels pump smells into every part of the property. If you're sensitive to scents, don't wait until you're halfway through your visit to complain. 3. Fumigate your own room. If all else fails, open a window, or find the source of the smell and stop it.
What to do at the airport for free while you wait: 1. See the art. Phoenix Sky Harbor, for example, has an impressive collection of art. 2. Watch the planes. One of the best places to plane-spot is Honolulu International Airport. Terminals there are connected by long, open-air walkways, where you can see the aircraft up close, smell the aircraft fuel and hear the deafening roar of aircraft engines revving up. 3. Take a hike. Stretch your legs before you take off by walking through the airport terminal. The longest walkable concourse? That would be Denver International Airport's Concourse B, which is 3,300 feet long. But you can always hop on the people mover to the next terminal and keep walking.
How to get an aisle seat: 1. Ask for it. Airlines will assign a desirable aisle seat to passengers who need the extra room or access to the lavatory. If you have a disability or a special need, consult with the carrier's special services desk. You can also ask a fellow passenger to switch with you after boarding. 2. Pull the card. If you have a loyalty card, you may be entitled to a better seat, even if you're sitting in economy class. Your card may work on another airline if it has a codeshare agreement with your favorite carrier. 3. Pay for one. Airlines will love this suggestion because they'll make more money from you. But if avoiding a window or aisle is important, you may want to spend a few extra dollars.
How to keep your personal information private while traveling: 1. Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure encrypted tunnel between your device and a server somewhere on the Internet. That makes it nearly impossible for someone on the same network to eavesdrop on your network traffic. Also, it can mask your physical location. 2. Tell your phone to say "no." Disable location services, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when possible. Also, think about the permissions associated with third-party apps, which may have access to your microphone, camera and contacts. 3. Use caution in cars. When renting a car, either manually enter the address into the car’s navigation system or use your own device, but don't connect to the infotainment system.
How to find quiet when you travel: 1. Book where there's less noise. The front of the aircraft is less noisy and tends to have a quieter kind of passenger (read: business travelers). Families with crying children tend to be found near the back of the plane. On a train, look for the quiet cars. 2. Block it. The latest noise canceling headsets can filter out unwanted noise. But if you're serious about avoiding noise pollution, always travel with a pair of earplugs. 3. Timing is everything. Don't expect to get much quiet if you're in New Orleans around Mardi Gras or in one of the popular spring break destinations in March.
How to fight questionable car rental tactics: 1. Sign up for a car rental company's frequent-renter program, like Hertz #1 Club Gold, which allows you to state your rental preferences before you arrive. That could make you less vulnerable to upgrade, downgrade and option games. 2. Automated check-in kiosks limit the amount of interaction with a salesperson. But pay close attention to what you're agreeing to on the screen and never, ever hurry through the options, even if you're in a hurry. One wrong click and you could be paying a lot more for your wheels. 3. With all the insurance games that are being played these days, you need to carry a copy of your car insurance or evidence of insurance through your travel insurance policy or credit card. If you don't, a representative could pressure you — or even deny you the keys to a car.
How to avoid air rage: 1. Fly early. Experts say alcohol and drugs are a major factor of in-flight incidents. So book an early morning flight to avoid heavily intoxicated passengers. 2. Avoid tight quarters. Use a site such as Routehappy that finds flights based on amenities and comfort. Hipmunk rates its flights based on "agony" — a score determined based on price, number of stops and duration. 2. And choose the right seat. A bulkhead row, exit row or seat near the galley might be less likely to be the scene of a midair disturbance. Either these seats tend to get more attention from the flight crew, or regulations restrict the types of passengers who can sit there (specifically, the exit seats).

Airlines love to play musical chairs with their passengers, a game that pressures travelers to pay extra for assigned seating.

If you don't believe me, listen to Amy Faust's story of flying from San Francisco to Paris recently. Although she had initially reserved a seat next to her partner for the 11-hour flight, her airline separated the couple shortly before boarding. 

"The only seats left together for the outbound flight were against the bathroom wall," says Faust, an artist from Oakland, California.  "Even though they were an extra $69 each, they did not recline. I was never more uncomfortable on a plane, sitting upright for the entire flight."

No one knows how many passengers get separated on flights. No one even knows for certain how much money the U.S. airline industry makes from seat reservation fees; the government doesn't require they report those figures. 

But we do know there are thousands of frustrated passengers such as Faust. Fortunately, we also know there are ways to sit together without paying extra, whether you're a business traveler, a couple or a family with kids.

Whether airlines separate passengers on purpose in an effort to convince you to pay extra for a seat assignment, or unintentionally, it's never fun. Business travelers often book seats together to get work done. Leisure travelers vacationing together don't want to be separated or are traveling with young children that need attention. 

In 2016, Congress passed a law requiring airlines to seat families with children together without charging them more. But the Transportation Department hasn't written the required regulation and seems unlikely to do so anytime soon. Airlines claim they seat families together whenever possible, but they're also motivated by the fees they collect whenever someone reserves a seat. 

So what do you do if you can't sit together on a plane? Here's a checklist:

• Remember, you still have a seat: Airlines like to leave you with the impression that you don't have a seat on the plane if you don't pay for a reservation. That's not true. If you don't pay extra for a reservation, you'll receive a seat when you check in. It might be a middle seat next to the galley, but trust me, you'll still fly.

• Make a special request: Airlines allow you to register any special needs when you book your ticket. "Check for methods of notifying the airline of special needs or requests," advises Grainne Kelly, a mother of two and former travel agent who owns a car booster seat company. "In some cases, changes can be made right at check-in." For example, Delta Air Lines publishes a page on travel with kids that has useful information about seating. Calling a few days before your departure can yield positive results.

• Don't panic: Airlines want you to freak out and immediately shell over a seat reservation fee. Resist the temptation, even if you're traveling with kids. "Don't try to solve the problem with the airline before getting on the plane," says David Leventhal, a frequent traveler and hotelier based in San Francisco.

• Talk to a gate agent: The first real opportunity to find a seat together comes at the gate. Gate agents have a lot of flexibility in moving seats around. This time, money isn't their primary motivator — it's getting everyone in a seat in time for departure. "There have been multiple times where we’ve told the gate agent that we don’t have seats together but would like to, and they’ve been able to make it happen," says Nina Thomas, a frequent traveler and author of the book "How to be Your Own Travel Agent."

Ask for help from a flight attendant: That's what Sarah Wilson, who travels with three young girls, does. "On several occasions, the airline does not seat us together, despite my requests," says Wilson, a marketer who lives in Nashville, Tennessee. In fact, flight attendants often will do their best to reseat passengers when they see a separated family or even a couple.

Ask a fellow passenger to switch: "That's the easiest way to sit together," says frequent flier Rob Chimsky, a partner in a Sonoma, California, winery. "Just ask your respective seat neighbor if they would be willing to switch." It helps if you can offer a better seat — preferably an aisle seat near the front of the aircraft. Otherwise, you're likely to get a "no."

What if none of these strategies work? Then you might try an unconventional strategy (see below). The most common, at least when it comes to kids, is threatening to not switch seats. Anyone want to sit next to a rambunctious child? Air travelers have also feigned illness and threatened the crew, both tactics I don't recommend. And if all else fails, you could always pay the seat assignment fee.

Pro negotiating strategies for sitting together

Typically, you can switch seats with another passenger in your class of service after the cabin doors close. Here's how to do it:

• Be polite: Sometimes, you won't have any leverage, like a better seat or a set of extenuating circumstances. A "please" and "thank you" can overcome all of that — and land you in a seat next to your friends or family.

• Sweeten the deal: Offer to buy the passenger a drink or slip them a few $20 bills. It's still less expensive than paying the airline's seat assignment fee. 

• Wait, then ask your flight attendant again: After your flight reaches cruising altitude, try asking the flight attendant for help again. You may also want to ask for the purser, or chief flight attendant, if your requests to be reseated are rebuffed. But don't forget your manners.

25 cool family vacation spots across the USA
Yellowstone National Park: It's hard not to be impressed by all of the incredible natural wonders the world's first national park has to offer. Because an active volcano lies beneath Yellowstone National Park, the site has more than 10,000 hydrothermal features such as mudpots, hot springs and geysers — including the famous "Old Faithful." Plus, there are nearly 300 waterfalls and an incredible array of wildlife — including elk, moose, bison and bears — in this 3,472-square-mile park that straddles Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Although there are some hidden expenses to watch out for when visiting, it costs only $30 for a seven-day vehicle pass ($50 if you include a pass to nearby Grand Teton National Park). There are a few times during the year when entrance fees to all national parks are waived, however. And currently all fourth graders can visit national parks for free as part of the Every Kid in a Park program, making it a great family vacation idea.
U.S. Space & Rocket Center: The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., is the largest spaceflight museum in the world and home to several science-related camps for kids, including Space Camp. But anyone can tour this center to see its collection of rockets and ride simulators that recreate the feeling of a rocket launch (there are height restrictions). General admission is $17 for children ages 5 to 12 and $25 for those 13 and older.
Grand Canyon National Park: The Grand Canyon National Park should be on every family's travel itinerary because it will make such a big impression on both kids and adults. The awe-inspiring 277-mile-long, 1-mile-deep canyon carved by the Colorado River is one of the most popular national parks — so expect big crowds during spring, summer and fall. And if you want to go on an unforgettable camping trip for less, the entrance fee is only $30 for a seven-day pass for a vehicle. You can camp from $18 a night, or stay in one of the many lodges, which start around $140 a night and need to be booked well in advance.
One World Trade Center: The tallest building in the USA, One World Trade Center now stands at the site of the World Trade Center complex that was destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. You can wow your kids by hopping on an elevator that will take them to the 102nd floor of this 1,776-foot building in 47 seconds and then letting them peer out over New York City from the observatory. Tickets are $34 for adults, $28 for children. Afterwards, you can stroll for free through the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, which occupies eight of 16 acres of the World Trade Center and features the names in bronze of every person who died in the 1993 WTC bombing and 2001 attacks. And, you can visit the 9/11 Memorial Museum in the heart of the original World Trade Center site by paying $24 for adults, $15 for kids ages 7 to 12 and $20 for young adults 13 to 17.
City Museum: There are children's museums, and then there's the City Museum — an awesome museum for kids of all ages in St. Louis, Mo. You can crawl through suspended tunnels, slide down a 10-story slide, ride the Ferris wheel or simply marvel at how found objects were used to transform this 600,000-square-foot factory into an architectural marvel. Admission is $15.29. While in St. Louis, you also can take a ride to the top of the Gateway Arch — the nation's tallest monument — for $13 for adults, $10 for kids. And at the free Citygarden, parents can stroll through the sculpture garden while the kids splash in the fountains.
Yosemite National Park: This national park in California is not only home to the tallest waterfall in North America but also giant sequoia trees. Yosemite also has spectacular rock formations, including the often-photographed Half Dome and El Capitan. You can get a seven-day vehicle pass to the park for $30, and camp from $12 per night or stay in lodges ranging from tent cabins to deluxe rooms.
Schlitterbahn Waterpark: Ranked as the world's best water park by Amusement Today, Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in New Braunfels, Texas, has water rides, slides and features for all ages. You can relax in heated pools, float down man-made rivers or zip down slides that are several stories high. General admission is $38.99 for children and $50.99 for adults, but the park has several discount days.
Arches National Park: A trip to Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, is almost like visiting another planet because the landscape of more than 2,000 natural stone arches and red rock formations is truly other-worldly. For $25, you get a seven-day vehicle pass, but you can easily drive through all of the park's roads in a day. There are no lodges in Arches, but you can camp for $25 a night or find accommodations in nearby Moab. While there, you can also visit nearby Canyonlands National Park to see spectacular buttes, canyons and sandstone spires that are hundreds of feet tall.
Cedar Point: If you want to go on a thrilling family vacation, head to the roller coaster capital of the world, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. With 18 roller coasters, it consistently ranks as one of the top amusement parks in the world. For those who don't want the adrenaline rush, Cedar Point also offers tame family rides, kids' rides and live entertainment. Admission is $45.
Musical Instrument Museum: A visit to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix is like taking a musical tour of the world. The museum has a collection of more than 13,000 instruments — including Eric Clapton's guitar and John Lennon's piano — from 200 countries and territories. Visitors can wear wireless headsets to hear the instruments being played and listen to live performances. Admission ranges from $10 to $20; children under 3 are free.
Alcatraz Island: Give your kids a lesson in history with a tour of Alcatraz Island off the coast of San Francisco. It's best known for the years it operated as a U.S. penitentiary that housed infamous inmates such as Al Capone. But Alcatraz also was the first lighthouse on the West Coast, a Civil War fortress and the birthplace of the American Indian Red Power movement. Tickets through Alcatraz Cruises range in price from $3 to $37.25. Children under 5 are free.
National Air and Space Museum: A family trip to Washington, D.C., isn't complete without a visit to the National Air and Space Museum. Kids and parents will marvel at thousands of aviation and space artifacts, including the airplane the Wright brothers flew during the world's first successful powered flight and the Apollo 11 Command Module from the first manned lunar landing mission. The best part is that it's free, as is admission to most of the other 18 museums and galleries that are part of the Smithsonian Institute.
Georgia Aquarium: Not only is the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta one of the largest aquariums in the world, but it also has one of the most diverse assortments of aquatic animals — from harbor seals and penguins to manta rays and beluga whales. Visitors can even interact with several of the animals, including dolphins and sea otters. The Georgia Aquarium is also the only place in the world where you can swim with whale sharks, making it one of the best family vacation spots around. General admission starts at $30.95, but there are additional charges for encounters and the whale shark program.
Freedom Trail: Families can walk into history along Boston's Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile stretch of 16 historic sites that tell the story of the American Revolution. Sites include the Old State House, which was the center of events that sparked the American Revolution, and the USS Constitution, the warship known as "Old Ironsides." If you're looking for family vacation ideas, consider taking a tour led by a costumed guide for $12 for adults or $6.50 for kids.
Sleeping Bear Dunes: You can hike, hang out on the beach on Lake Michigan or climb the massive dunes that give this national lakeshore its name. You also can float down the rivers by boat or inner tube, view wildlife along the lakeshore or ride your bike along paved trails in this Michigan park. There's a $20 fee for a seven-day vehicle pass. The park also has campsites with nightly fees of $10 and up.
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park: A Hawaiian vacation can be expensive — but not if you know how to find the best deals in Hawaii. If your family springs for a trip to the Aloha State, go see some of the volcanoes that helped create this chain of islands at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park. The park, which is on Hawaii's Big Island, features hiking trails through old lava tubes, scenic drives near active craters and lava flows into the ocean. Admission to the park is $25 per vehicle for a seven-day pass.
San Diego Zoo: A trip to Southern California should include a visit to the San Diego Zoo, which features more than 3,700 animals in their natural habitats. You can take a guided bus tour, ride the tram and see animal shows with a $54 one-day pass ($44 for kids ages 3 to 11). The San Diego Zoo also offers special experiences, such as animal interactions and behind-the-scenes views.
Everglades National Park: This subtropical wilderness in Southern Florida teems with wildlife, including more than 360 bird species, deer, river otters, manatees and alligators. You'll see these animals as you hike Everglades National Park's trails or explore the area by boat. There's a $25 entrance fee for vehicles at this picturesque national park, which is good for seven days.
Art Institute of Chicago: If you want to introduce your children to famous artwork from around the world, visit the Art Institute of Chicago. This museum houses about 300,000 works of art ranging from ancient to contemporary pieces, and children younger than age 14 get in free (adults pay $25). Across the street is Millennium Park, where the kids can splash in the fountains and have their picture taken by the iconic Cloud Gate — the bean-shaped stainless steel structure.
Mammoth Cave National Park: This national park in Kentucky is home to the world's longest cave system. You'll see dramatic formations on all tours that let visitors explore the various parts of the cave, including the more "wild" areas for those who don't mind tight, dark spaces. You can access the park for free, but cave tours range from $5 to $55 for adults and $3.50 to $20 for kids ages 6 to 12.
Heartland Harvest Garden: Kids can learn about where their food comes from at America's largest edible landscape in Heartland Harvest Garden, which is located at Powell Gardens near Kansas City, Mo. You can see nuts, grains, fruits and vegetables and sample some of the produce from this garden. General admission is $10 for adults and $4 for children in the spring, summer and fall months.
Dinosaur Valley State Park: If your kids love dinosaurs, they can see where they once roamed at Dinosaur Valley State Park. You can find dinosaur tracks in the riverbed, watch the wildlife that still roams the area or go geocaching — a treasure hunt — in this park near Fort Worth, Texas. There's a $7 entrance fee for adults, but kids 12 and younger get in free. And, you can camp for $15 to $25 per night.
NASCAR Hall of Fame: Car lovers and racing fans can learn about NASCAR's history at this high-tech venue with interactive exhibits in Charlotte, N.C. Visitors can see historic race cars, get a behind-the-scenes look at how NASCAR teams prepare for race day and "drive" in a racing simulator. Ticket prices range from $12 to $25.
Denali National Park and Preserve: You can get a true taste of the Alaskan wilderness at this 6 million-acre national park. You can see sled-dog demonstrations, get a glimpse of wildlife such as moose, caribou and grizzly bears and marvel at North America's tallest peak — the 20,310-foot-tall Denali. The entrance fee is $10 per person over the age of 15. There are six campgrounds in the park, with fees starting from $15 per night.
San Antonio River Walk: You can stroll for free along the banks of the San Antonio River on this network of walkways that winds through Downtown San Antonio. It's lined with museums, restaurants, shops and historic sites — including the Alamo, a Spanish mission that was the site of an 1836 battle in the Texas Revolution and can be visited for free. If you don't feel like walking, you can take a boat tour along the River Walk for $8.25, or $2 for children ages 1 to 5.

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.

