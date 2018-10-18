J.D. Power rates 10 best North American airlines for 2018

The Seattle-based carrier plans to raise baggage fees for tickets purchased on or after Dec. 5.

Alaska will charge $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for the second, in line with new prices at JetBlue, American, Delta and United, according to a new fee chart on its website. JetBlue set $30 and $40 as the new industry benchmark when it hiked its fees in August.

Alaska passengers face a bigger increase in the charge for a second bag than passengers on other airlines because Alaska has been charging $25 for the second checked bag, compared with $35 before the increase as other carriers.

Alaska is also increasing the price for a third checked bag, to $100 from $75. That is still below the $150 fee charged by American, United and Delta.

Overpacking will cost Alaska passengers more, too. The airline increased the fee for an overweight bag to $100 from $75.

All bag fees are each way, per person.

Southwest Airlines is the only U.S. carrier offering free checked bags. Passengers are allowed to check two bags for free. Weight and size limits apply.

