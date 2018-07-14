GTY 611938554 E ACE ENT CEL USA CA
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown attends MPTF's 95th anniversary celebration.
Jason LaVeris, FilmMagic

NEW YORK (AP) — Yvette Nicole Brown is filling in for Chris Hardwick as host of "The Walking Dead" and "Talking Dead" while AMC Networks reviews sexual-assault allegations against Hardwick.

AMC announced Friday that Brown will be "interim guest host" of "The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special" on Aug. 5. Brown also will host "Talking Dead" on Aug. 12.

Brown starred in the NBC comedy "Community" and already was stepping in for Hardwick as moderator of "Walking Dead" panels next week at San Diego Comic-Con.

Hardwick has acknowledged that an online post by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra alleging she had been sexually assaulted and emotionally abused referred to him. He has denied the allegations but has said the couple's three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments.

More: Chris Hardwick pulled from AMC, Comic Con panels following abuse allegations by ex-girlfriend

More: Chris Hardwick denies ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra's sexual assault allegations

