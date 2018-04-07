Oh America. We're shaking our collective heads over here.
The Fourth of July is a pretty significant national holiday. It is, after all, the day we celebrate the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of IndepenDENCE.
Note the bold and capitalized text. It is by design.
Because Twitter is apparently paying homage to a day set aside for ... dancing???
Independance Day — not Independence Day — was a popular trend on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Even the U.S. Air Force, the city of Boston and the New Jersey government used the incorrect spelling in their hashtags.
They weren't the only ones. It even got first lady Melania Trump, who originally tweeted "Happy #IndependanceDay May God bless this great nation & all the people who protect it!"
Eight minutes later, the tweet was removed and replaced with #independenceday, spelled properly.
More: How to photograph the July 4th fireworks on your smartphone
More: Drones replace July 4th fireworks in western towns worried about wildfires. But where's the 'boom'?
Luckily, grammar sticklers have pointed out the mistake on many posts using the incorrect spelling.
But still, the misspelling was everywhere — even on posts that are otherwise thoughtful and serious.
Take time to use spellcheck today, fellow Americans. Or maybe stick with "Happy 4th of July."
Follow Andrew Clark on Twitter @Clarky_Tweets