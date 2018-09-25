A steak kebab dish from Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen is coming to your next American Airlines flight.

The major US airline announced Monday that they're teaming up with the Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain to provide healthy food options for purchase on domestic flights longer than three hours.

The in-flight lineup of dishes will include Zoe's signature items such as a hummus platter ($9.99) and the Gruben sandwich, which features sliced turkey, Manchego cheese, slaw and feta on marble wheat bread ($10.99).

Breakfast options will also be available and include a "Breakfast Box" that features a Belgian waffle, hazelnut spread and fresh berries ($8.99) and a breakfast sandwich with turkey bacon, egg slices, tomato, baby arugula and a waffle brioche bun with Calabrian pepper aioli ($8.79).

Janelle Anderson, vice president of global marketing for American Airlines, said in a statement that this new addition comes as a response to customers' requests.

"Our customers have asked for lighter tasty food choices," the statement read. "This collaboration provides an innovative, fresh approach to onboard offerings.”

Zoe's offerin will be available starting Dec. 1.

