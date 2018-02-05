Authentic Mexican restaurants across America
San Antonio's Casa Rio was the first restaurant to open its doors on the River Walk in 1946.
Casa Rio's original Regular Plate of authentic Mexican grew to include Tex-Mex on what is the Deluxe Dinner today. The bestseller entails guacamole salad, queso with chips, a cheese enchilada, a crispy beef taco, rice, beans and Chili con Carne.
Chef Johnny Hernandez serves street food from the interior of Mexico at La Gloria in San Antonio's Pearl Brewery district. (You can also find La Gloria in the San Antonio airport.)
La Gloria's menu includes a map to show where each food came from, such as the panuchos from Yucatan.
Chef Hernandez's El Machito serves mesquite-grilled meats using Mexican cooking styles and techniques.
Try El Machito's carne asada inspired by northern Mexico or estilo-campestre inspired by Guadalajara, both cooked on an open fire mesquite grill called an asadero.
Chef Hugo Ortega opened Hugo's in Houston in 2002. The award-winning restaurant has become a Mexican dining landmark in a city full of options.
Hugo's serves Tacos de Pescado Estilo Baja -- crispy fish tacos with Napa cabbage chipotle-mayonnaise and frijoles de la olla.
In Houston, chef Hugo Ortega's Caracol celebrates Mexico's coastal fare, from crudo and ceviche to grilled tuna and tacos.
Garnachas de Platano are plantain boats served with refritos, celery root, squash, romanesco, plantain chips, crema Fresca, cotija and sunchoke root pico de gallo at Caracol.
Also in Houston, Ortega's Xochi is inspired by Oaxaca, serving masas, moles, tlayudas, grasshoppers and more.
Xochi's signature Infladita de Conejo comprises Tejas Heritage Farms rabbit, a puffed black tortilla, raisins, almonds, tomato and refritos.
Chef Arnaldo Richards, from Monterrey, Mexico, opened Picos in Houston more than 30 years ago.
Picos serves food from the seven regions of Mexico, such as charbroiled beef tenderloin al chipotle covered with melted Chihuahua cheese.
Desperados has two Dallas locations -- uno (pictured) opened on Greenville Avenue in 1976. The local landmark serves authentic Mexican fare (and Tex-Mex) for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus catering.
Owner Jorge Levy and his family serve specialties such as the signature Desperados Tacos with crispy flour tortillas, melted jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, an avocado slice and beef or chicken fajita meat.
Juan in a Million is a family-owned Mexican restaurant known for breakfast tacos and platters in Austin. Owner Juan Meza often greets guests on weekends.
Try the signature breakfast: a Don Juan taco with the restaurant's proprietary blend of cheese, bacon, eggs, potatoes, flour tortillas, and red and green salsas.
El Coyote Cafe is an institution in L.A., known for Christmas lights strung over the dining room and classic Mexican food.
The family-run restaurant serves up tacos, enchiladas and margaritas, with fun presentations like these shrimp fajitas.
Also legendary, El Cholo opened in Los Angeles in 1923 and still serves family recipes from then at its now six locations.
A tradition since 1923, Green Corn Tamales are available from May through October with corn off the cob, cheddar cheese and Ortega chile steamed in the husk.
In San Diego, Puesto prides itself on "fundamental Mexican flavors" with handmade, stone-ground tortillas; sustainable seafood and meat; salsa from scratch; and slow-cooked stews.
Don't miss Puesto's tacos, from filet mignon and lamb barbacoa to market fish and mushroom.
Mexican restaurant Curadero opened in downtown San Diego on April 4.
Chefs Brad Kraten and Emiliano Najera serve coastal Mexican fare from ceviche and Baja seafood to large main dishes (roasted chicken, carne asada, grilled fish and more).
Barrio Cafe is a Phoenix favorite for Mexican fare, pairing regional specialties with live music on weekends for 15 years.
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza serves Mexican chicken, pork and steak mains, fish of the day, tacos and tortas, enchiladas and more at Barrio Cafe.
Born in the Mexican state of Sonora, Daniel Contreras opened El Guero Canelo in Tucson, Ariz. in 1993.
The local landmark is known for authentic Sonoran-style hot dogs, which come with a bacon-wrapped frank, beans, grilled onion, fresh onion, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard and jalapeño sauce.
Tucson's Pico de Gallo has long been known for its tacos with corn tortillas.
The handmade fish tacos are served frills-free with Mexican sides.
Also in Tucson, Tacos Apson is known for its grilled meats, from pastor to tripe.
Try the Costilla de Res taco with beef short rib, onions and lime.
In Panama City, Fla., La Michoacana Latin Market offers counter service for its authentic Mexican fare.
Locals love La Michoacana's straightforward Mexican tacos with meat, cilantro and onions in handmade corn tortillas.
Also in Panama City Fla., Restaurante Mexicano La Pasadita offers authentic dishes, seafood, tacos and soup.
Traditional asada tacos are served with grilled steak, onions and cilantro at La Pasadita.
In Santa Fe, N.M., chef Fernando Olea, from Mexico City, has served his interpretations of contemporary and traditional Mexican dishes for 25 years at Sazon.
Sopa de Frijoles Negros (black bean soup) is made with bacon, sour cream, crispy corn strips and epazote at Sazon.
Mexico City chef Enrique Olvera opened his first restaurant stateside, Cosme, in New York City in 2015.
Cosme is known for its shareable duck carnitas served with onions, radishes, cilantro and tortillas.

We're celebrating America's authentic, historic and festive Mexican restaurants for tacos, tequila, margaritas and more.

From the first restaurant to open on San Antonio's River Walk, Casa Rio, to an even older eatery, Los Angeles' El Cholo, established in 1923, this Mexican food has stood the test of time. Plus, modern menus in Houston, Santa Fe and Tucson, Ariz., explore food from Oaxaca, Mexico City and Sonora.

Find street food in San Diego, fajitas in Dallas, or breakfast tacos in Austin, Texas, in the photo gallery above. Pair with $1 margaritas or true tequila for a fun weekend fiesta.

50 takes on tacos from coast to coast
In San Diego, Puesto lets diners mix and match three of the dozen taco options, such as Filet Mignon, Chicken al Pastor and Tamarindo Shrimp.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant offers a variety of tacos to pair with the 25 kinds of margaritas at its locations in six states in the Northeast. This From The Sea Combo features the Original Fish Taco, a Fish Taco del Mar and a Fried Shrimp Taco.
Anna's Taqueria has expanded from Boston to six area locations with specialties like these steak, al pastor and chicken tacos.
In Las Vegas, Cabo Wabo Cantina offers seven taco options, such as carne asada with grilled steak, salsa arbol, avocado, cilantro and onions on corn tortillas.
With four locations in St. Louis, Mission Taco Joint offers nine types of tacos from BBQ Duck to Mofu Tofu.
In San Diego, Don Chido offers five takes on street tacos, like the carnitas tacos with mojo braised pork, diced onion, cilantro and tomatillo salsa.
In New York City, GUAC Tacos + Tequila offers chicken, steak and shrimp tacos to go with the 11 guacamole flavors available.
In San Antonio, Texas, La Gloria offers half a dozen taco toppings, including beef, pork, chicken and fish.
In Denver, Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina offers $1 tacos on Taco Tuesdays. Try al pastor, camarones, beef tongue and more.
In San Diego, La Jolla and Encinitas, Calif., The Taco Stand offers eight takes on tacos from al pastor and carne asada to mahi mahi and nopal (or cactus).
At Tacos A Go Go in Houston, chef Marivel Gomez offers a bed of queso fresco in a fresh tortilla for diners' meat or fish of choice, such as beef, chicken, pork, lamb or white fish.
At Pepita Cantina in Arlington, Va., chef Mike Isabella offers five taco variations, such as Green Chile Chicken with shredded chicken, avocado, crema and radish.
In San Diego, BANKERS HILL BAR + Restaurant offers BBQ Braised Pork Tacos with pepper jack cheese, avocado-tomato salsa and lime cream.
In Houston, Hugo's makes its corn tortillas from scratch for pork, duck, fish, goat, octopus or lobster tacos. Chapulines feature pan-sautéed grasshoppers with guacamole and chipotle tomatillo salsa.
In Boston, Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar offers six variations on tacos like the skirt steak with pickled red onion, salsa negra and avocado aioli.
In Asheville, N.C., White Duck Taco offers more than a dozen eclectic taco varieties a day, like these mole roasted duck (L) and mushroom and potato tacos (R).
In Baltimore, Clavel offers 10 takes on tacos, like the Pescado with mahi mahi, tomato, onion and fermented cabbage slaw.
In Houston, Berryhill Baja Grill offers the Mexican Boudin Breakfast Taco with pork tamales, chorizo, Mexican rice, house-made jalapeno ranch sauce, a sunny-side up egg and Mexican hot sauce.
In Los Angeles' Grand Central Market, La Tostadería specializes in seafood like this Gringos taco with shrimp, octopus, chipotle aioli, fresnos, green onions and radishes.
In Greenville, S.C., Papi's Tacos offers nine types of tacos, like the Al Pastor with shaved pork, cilantro, onions and pineapple.
In Portland, Maine, The Porthole Restaurant & Pub serves lobster tacos with house-made pico de gallo.
In Nashville, Mas Tacos Por Favor offers a variety of tacos Monday to Saturday, from cactus and chorizo to chicken and spicy carne.
In Murrells Inlet, S.C., Creek Ratz offers mahi tacos with cheddar cheese and Boom Boom Sauce in flour tortillas.
In Tucson, Ariz., BOCA Tacos y Tequila offers more than 20 varieties of tacos, like these chicken and shrimp tacos, on flour or corn tortillas with guacamole, cabbage and unique house-made salsas.
In Las Vegas suburb, Summerlin, Nev., Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant serves its Wahoo Fish Tacos in a fish-shaped dish with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole.
In Houston, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen offers five tacos (in addition to its famous enchiladas), including Carnitas Tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
At Caracol in Houston, chef Hugo Ortega offers more than five taco combinations on house-made corn tortillas, including Tacos de Carnitas with slow-braised pork, refritos, nopales salad and tomatillo-avocado salsa.
Portland, Ore.'s popular Por Que No offers pescado, pollo and carnitas tacos in a vibrant atmosphere.
New York City's new Union Fare hosts a gastro hall with specific food stations, including street food, which features a variety of tacos.
With three locations around Columbus, Ohio, El Arepazo Latin Grill is well loved for its South American cuisine. At the original location, tucked in downtown Columbus’ business district, Maria Gonzales presents the fish tacos and Venezuelan arepa.
In Berkeley, Calif., Comal offers a few taco options a night like these Berkshire pork carnitas tacos with nectarine-fennel slaw and salsa verde.
Rosa Mexicano offers beef, fish and shrimp tacos, guacamole prepared tableside, and festive margaritas in New York City.
Bodega Negra serves an array of tacos, such as soft shell crab, in New York City's Dream Downtown hotel.
In New York City's East Village, Rosie's offers pork, lamb, mushroom and fish tacos.
In New York City, chef Julian Medina uses raw kohlrabi and seared fluke in his Pescado a la Talla at Tacuba.
At Taco Bamba in Falls Church and Vienna, Va., chef Victor Albisu offers the Spicy 'Shroom taco with chipotle portobello, grilled corn, cotija and pepitas.
Chicago's popular spot, Big Star offers nine takes on tacos, including the Al Pastor with marinated, spit roasted pork shoulder; grilled pineapple and onion; and cilantro.
In New York City, Salvation Taco offers a slew of taco options including al pastor and carne asada.
In San Francisco, Tacos Cala (a taqueria behind Cala restaurant) offers a rotating menu of tacos, like this marinated pork option, for weekday lunch.
In New York City, Dos Toros Taqueria offers chicken, pork, steak (pictured) or vegetable tacos on heirloom corn tortillas at a dozen locations.
Guisados offers tasting flights of its 14 taco options at its three Los Angeles locations.
In L.A., Tacos Al Vapor El Canelo offers tacos de cabeza (head) among its 10 taco options.
In Los Angeles, Mexicali Taco & Co. offers al pastor, asada, chorizo, pollo or vegetarian tacos on harina or maiz tortillas.
In Los Angeles, Loteria Grill offers beef, chicken, or potato and poblano pepper Taquitos Dorados, served with guacamole, crema Mexicana and queso fresco.
In New York City, Mexican restaurant Dos Caminos offers half a dozen types of tacos, like these Tacos de Chamorro with pork, tomatillos, onion, chilies, red cabbage and serrano salsa.
In Seattle, Xplosive Mobile Food Truck serves spicy FUSE tacos on corn tortillas with jalepenos, lemongrass chicken, carrots, onion and cilantro.
In Sacramento, Chando’s Tacos serves up authentic Mexican street food and tops its tacos with a signature meat, fresh cilantro, diced onion, guacamole and fresh salsa.
In New York City, Tijuana Picnic offers a variety of soft tacos, like steak and chicken.
Urbanspace hosts seasonal pop-ups around New York City, like Broadway Bites, where Delicatessen Taco is available from October 12 to November 13.
Chef and restaurateur of a dozen concepts, Johnny Hernandez serves Mexican seafood, such as fish tacos, at Villa Rica in San Antonio.
