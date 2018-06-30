AUSTIN, Texas — America's oldest man, a 112-year-old who served in World War II, had his bank account compromised by thieves, his family said.

Richard Overton's account was infiltrated and used to purchase savings bonds without his knowledge, his cousin, Volma Overton Jr., told KVUE.

He said he noticed on June 27 that there were several debts from Overton's bank account for savings bonds. He wouldn't say how much was in the account, or how much was taken, but Overton Jr. said a very large amount of money was taken from Overton.

A police report was filed Friday. Overton Jr. said both Social Security and banking account numbers were used to make withdrawals.

The money was separate from a 2015 online campaign that raised more than $300,000 for Overton, the nation’s oldest World War II veteran, who was at Pearl Harbor just after the Japanese attack.

The fundraiser provided around-the-clock, in-home care for Overton.

More: He smokes, he drinks, he enjoys life: America's oldest man turns 112

Overton was born near Austin in 1906. During World War II, he served as a marksman in a segregated unit while stationed at Pearl Harbor and Okinawa. He served in the South Pacific from 1940 through 1945 with stops in Hawaii, Guam and Iwo Jima.

Richard Overton, left, smokes a cigar with a few neighborhood friends Donna Shorts, center and Martin Wilford in Austin, Texas. Overton, is considered to be the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States, celebrated his 109th birthday on a front porch in East Austin with friends and family.

Ricardo B. Brazziell, Austin American-Statesman via AP

Overton turned 112 on May 11. He celebrated by hosting an annual block party at his East Austin home. Members of the public helped celebrate, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

The Gerontology Research Group lists Overton as the oldest living American man. The only other man on that list, Masazou Nonaka of Japan, has not publicly claimed to be a veteran of World War II.

According to a profile in the Dallas Morning News, Overton's path to longevity isn't what most doctors would recommend.

He smokes a dozen cigars a day (smoking increases cancer risk). He enjoys whiskey and coke (alcohol is reported to cut life expectancy). And he wakes up with multiple cups of coffee (California is adding cancer warnings to coffee), the newspaper reports.

His secret to longevity? "Just keep living, don’t die."

Contributing: Associated Press, Joel Shannon, USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com