America’s unique burger styles, and where to try them
The lamb burger at Park in in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has a Greek spin, topped with lamb bacon and Kalamata olive relish, while underneath the patty is feta cheese.
The main event – the award-winning Park Patty Melt on unusual square rye bread, served with excellent crispy thin fries.
A close-up of the patty melt, which comes with signature “Cholula onions.”
Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut, makes a pretty good claim to being the birthplace of the hamburger, now one of the most popular foods on earth, 120 years ago.
The menu hasn’t changed much in over a century at Louis’ Lunch, which still just makes burgers.
Ever since it opened more than 12 decades ago, Louis’ Lunch has cooked its burgers in upright custom gas grills.
A close-up of the ancient gas grills at Louis' Lunch, which operate a bit like waffle irons.
The prototype for America’s favorite dish, the burger, as invented at Louis' Lunch.
The cheeseburger version of the original at Louis' Lunch.
The Weber Grill restaurant is instantly recognizable thanks to the use of Weber’s most iconic grill on the sign.
Burgers, all cooked over charcoal on backyard-style kettle grills, are a favorite at the eateries.
The kitchen at Weber Grill is unlike any restaurant you will ever see.
Photos of the chef and images of flames are everywhere at Gordon Ramsay’s BurGR in Las Vegas.
The Britannia burger, with mango chutney, cheddar and arugula, cut in half.
The Farm Burger, two patties with cheddar, fried egg and duck breast bacon.
Farm Burger cut in half.
The nation’s oldest fast food burger chain, White Castle started with the steamed slider – once the most common burger style in America.
White Castle is unique in that its burgers are steamed on a bed of onions in a way that makes the soggy bun stick to the patty.
Regular (front) and double (back) slider-style cheeseburgers from White Castle, where all the sandwiches are square.
Whataburger’s founder imagined a big burger so good that when people ate it they would exclaim “What a burger!”, and every one is cooked to order while you wait.
Whataburger is one of the few fast food chains offering a patty melt.
Whataburger was the first fast food chin to offer a larger burger, designed so you need to use both hands.
The Whataburger chain was launched in 1950 and always uses a distinctive A-frame architecture.
Whataburger and White Castle are two of the four oldest fast food burger chains in the world, and both are usually open 24/7.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar started in Austin, Texas, and has quickly spread across the Southwest.
The Buffalo Bill tops a bison patty with two cheeses, bacon and Frank’s Red Hot sauce, the classic Buffalo-wing dressing.
The Greek (left) tops a ground lamb patty with feta cheese and tzatziki sauce, while the Llano Poblano (right) is beef with Applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, seared poblano peppers, chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato and onion.
The Continental Club, named for Austin’s moist famous live music venue, is a turkey burger with provolone, bacon, pesto and arugula served on a multi-grain bun.
Toppings are generous, with four strips of bacon and basil pesto on the Continental Club.
Interiors are sleek, modern, and always accented with the chain’s signature green.
Smashburger’s Classic Smash assembled - all the burgers are served on a high-quality egg bun.
Avocado is one of the more unusual – and popular – of the myriad toppings available at Smashburger, seen here on the Avocado Club burger.
The Classic Smash at Smashburger: All burgers are made from high-quality 100% Certified Angus Beef and always fresh, never frozen.
Staff at Off-Site Kitchen is very friendly, and lots of hamburger buns – from Dallas’ Village Bun Company – show what the main dishes are all about here.
The popular Double Double burger, with two patties, cheese, bacon, secret sauce and fixings.
The basic bacon cheeseburger at Dallas’ Off-Site Kitchen, on a Village Bun Company roll.
Even the basic cheeseburger is a delicious choice at burger specialist Off-Site Kitchen.
A cross section of the Double Double at Off-Site Kitchen cut in half, and cooked perfectly medium rare.
If not for the Jucy Lucy, Matt’s Bar in Minnesota would probably cater exclusively to nearby residents, but folks come from all over for the messy burger – and are not disappointed.
The menu at Matt’s is simple, but the choice is even simpler – everyone comes here for the Jucy Lucy.
Every single burger is cooked on small and well-used flat-top grill behind the bar, in plain sight.
The Jucy Lucy, served on a simple packaged roll, doesn’t look like much – at first.
The Jucy Lucy is griddled until quite crispy on the outside, but it is the cheesy surprise inside that sets it apart.
After the first bite, the Jucy Lucy reveals its secret – molten cheese!
The Jucy Lucy is popular all across the Twin Cities today, but it was invented at Matt’s Bar.

The scene: One thing Great American Bites has learned traveling the backroads of the nation is that there are far more ways to cook burgers than you might think. If you want to try some of America’s variety of regional preparations, these are the places to visit:

Gas

Burgers are a uniquely American invention, and the place that has the best claim to having actually birthed our favorite food is Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut, which gets the support of the Library of Congress for its historical significance. Little has changed here in over a century, and they still cook on the original custom-made upright cast iron gas grills, sort of vertical waffle irons for burgers. The result is a little bit of a crunchier exterior char than many of us get at home, with a still perfectly medium center, and the burgers or cheeseburgers (using spreadable cheese, not slices) are still served on toasted white bread — also cooked with gas — since the burgers themselves predate buns.

Fire-grilled

Because live fire inside the kitchen is tricky, this is much less common in restaurants than backyards, and two places we’ve visited over the years really stand out. The Weber Grill mini-chain uses the company’s iconic kettle grills in the kitchen to provide a finer dining take on the home cookout and does a great job. It has five Midwest locations including Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis. They cook over charcoal, and offer several options including a rarity usually found only at the highest end steakhouses, the Prime Burger, with USDA Prime Ground Chuck, bourbon grilled onions, and cheddar.

In Las Vegas we loved the burgers (and amazing pudding shakes!) at multiple Michelin Star holder and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s BurGR. Located in the Planet Hollywood casino hotel, it features a live-fire grill burning a mix of apple and alderwood. Patties are made from a mixture of ground brisket, chuck and short rib, and Ramsay forgoes spices or sauces and instead brushes the burgers with imported English Devonshire butter. Standout brioche buns are baked fresh daily and dotted with white and black sesame seeds, and the burgers are perfectly cooked to order, with fantastic specialty options. One favorite is the stacked Farm Burger, with English sharp cheddar, a fried egg and duck breast bacon, while the Brittania burger makes novel — and delicious — use of mango chutney, along with sharp cheddar and arugula.

Steamed

Food historians are quick to point out that despite their mass market bastardization, authentic “sliders” are not just miniature burgers, they are steamed so the bun, cheese and patty become integrated. Serious Eats editor J. Kenji Lopez-Alt notes that, “Invented in Wichita, Kansas, in 1916 by Walter Anderson (who five years later founded White Castle), sliders were at one time the predominant form of burger on the planet. Weighing in at under two ounces, the diminutive sandwiches are made by slowly steam-griddling thin, all-beef patties on a bed of onions.” Anderson’s invention is served at a handful of mom and pop spots, mostly in New Jersey and the Northeast, but is best associated with his still-thriving national chain, White Castle — the world’s oldest fast food burger brand. The preformed square patties have five holes in them to let steam pass through, and they are cooked on a bed of chopped onions and their liquid so they steam without ever touching the griddle, with the rolls placed over the meat before being fully constructed. As a result, the buns are steamy and moist and stuck to the meat (and optional cheese). You either love or hate the steamed burger, and if you love it — I do — White Castle is awesome.

For non-chain spot, Ted’s, in Meriden, Connecticut, is a one-off steamed burger specialist that uses a custom-made machine, a metal cabinet with little drawers, not unlike a workshop parts cabinet. A square slab of ground beef or cheddar cheese is inserted in each drawer, which are then shut, and steam cooks everything. If you get a cheeseburger, the oozy cheese is scooped onto the finished burger. It’s a unique style of cooking that drains off the fat, and it produced the juiciest well-done burger I have ever had.

Griddled

This is the most common restaurant preparation for burgers, at both fast food and sit-down eateries, and for the former, our national favorites are Five Guys and Whataburger, both of which roll out a far more satisfying and more homemade tasting burger than the big three. Five Guys specializes in doubles with two thin cooked-to-order patties, with juicy results, and showcases a vast array of free optional toppings. Whataburger is a Southern chain that debuted in 1950 as the fourth fast food burger chain in the nation (before McDonald's and Burger King). Two of its three predecessors were tiny burger specialists, White Castle and Krystal, so Whataburger carved out the big burger niche in fast food and has kept it ever since, serving tasty two-hands-required sandwiches. The patties are made freshly and taste better, the chain has its own line of quality condiments and also offers another fantastic take burger rarely seen in fast food, the patty melt.  

A smaller chain that does a fantastic job with griddled burgers is Hopdoddy Burger Bar, which started in Austin, Texas, and is now found across the Southwest. Hopdoddy’s uses only naturally raised drug-free beef from partner ranchers in Texas and Colorado, and all proteins are ground fresh daily at each location. In addition to great beef they offer a wide variety of patty options including lamb, turkey, bison and even tuna steaks. Often overlooked buns are stars here, brioche versions baked daily, with options for multi-grain and gluten free.

Griddle-smashed

This style is the current rage, with a ball of meat crushed by spatula over a bed of chopped onions on a flat top. It is the longtime signature of national chain Smashburger, and as the frequent winner of various best fast food burger competitions, that’s a great place to try it. It’s a cut above most competitors in both taste and atmosphere, with all food cooked to order. The chain uses only 100% Certified Angus Beef (CAB), a specialty brand which requires 10 extra tests beyond normal USDA grading. They do only fresh, never frozen, and each burger starts as a ball of ground beef on a well-buttered griddle and is then pressed with a metal plate until it begins to form a seared crust.

For a one-off take on the style, we loved Off-Site Kitchen in Dallas, a kitschy throwback concept full of pop culture décor run by a highly trained fine dining chef who pulls out all the stops to perfect the seemingly simple burger. Extensive taste testing led him to use only one ranch in Nebraska for the meat, and it is ground daily in-house, using a very particular technique. Shoulder meat only is put in a freezer until almost frozen, then ground on machines that are also kept in the freezer because friction generates heat, and the owner believes this breaks down the fat and meat in a way that causes burgers to taste stringy. The cold-ground burgers are perfect, the topping selection is great, and the buns, stylistically in-between traditional and brioche style, complete a simply fantastic burger experience.

Patty melt

I am a huge fan of this unique style where a burger patty is served on sliced bread, usually rye, done grilled cheese-style. In fact, the more burgers I try the more convinced I become that if there is a single best burger style, this is it. While you can get them at many diners, or previously mentioned fast food chain Whataburger, the best I’ve had is at Park, a modern gastropub in Cambridge, Massachusetts (which also won a reader voting competition held by popular BostonBurgerBlog as the city’s finest). Co-owner Patrick Lee told me the sandwiches never “were things we thought would ever become the iconic dishes of the restaurant. But our chef’s thing is to put a twist on everything, and there are so many burgers around here he did the patty melt.” It is an elevated take on the genre, cut diagonally into two eye-catching triangles. Park uses square organic rye loaves from Boston’s beloved Iggy’s artisanal bakery and had custom metal dies fabricated to shape square patties that fit the bread perfectly. They use a custom meat blend from New York’s famed butcher Pat LaFrieda, add American cheese, Cholula onions and optional bacon. It is stunning. 

Jucy Lucy

It would be wrong to conclude this take on American regional burger styles without Minnesota’s unique contribution to the canon, the Jucy Lucy. Now a citywide signature, it is two patties formed around American cheese and sealed along the perimeter, so the melted cheese becomes an oozy volcanic core to a single thick patty. It was invented at Matt’s Bar, and this humble, but charming, neighborhood tavern remains the place to make a burger pilgrimage in the Twin Cities. I’ve seen such burgers attempted by home chefs, but never with this success — it appears to be a normal, single contiguous patty until bitten into, whereupon the cross section clearly reveals the top and bottom halves, and the cheese is well distributed in every bite but never breaks through prematurely. It is one tasty burger, but be careful — the wait staff will warn you — if you bite into it too quickly or aggressively you will burn your mouth. My friends and I liked it so much we immediately ordered another round.

Where to try plant-based burgers and menus
Made from coconut oil, potato and wheat proteins, soy, and little else, the Impossible Burger is an entirely plant-based item designed to emulate the flavor and texture of beef.
The Impossible Burger aims to combat climate change by alleviating the agricultural footprint of traditional meat and dairy production.
Chef Brad Farmerie serves the Impossible Burger at his New York City restaurants, Public and Saxon + Parole.
The Impossible Burger is served with mushroom purée, roasted oyster mushrooms, sherry onions and truffle cream at Saxon + Parole.
Bareburger, an organic chain with 44 branches worldwide, offers the Impossible Burger at its flagship Manhattan location.
Bareburger serves its Impossible Burger with American cheese, dill pickles, little gem lettuce, stout onions and special sauce on a brioche bun.
Daniel Humm is serving a haute veggie burger at The NoMad in New York City.
The NoMad Bar veggie burger comprises lentils, cremini mushrooms and piquillo aioli.
Bobby Flay introduced his first-ever meatless patty at Bobby’s Burger Palace this month, nearly 10 years after he opened his first location.
Bobby's Veggie Burger features a patty made from barbecue wild mushrooms, chickpeas and quinoa, and is topped with smoked American cheese, tomato, pickles, kale, romaine and red pepper chipotle mayo.
Try the burger at all 17 Bobby's Burger Palace locations in Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Meanwhile, the six-dollar veggie headliner at Superiority Burger, a Manhattan counter approximately the size of one parking space, nabbed a James Beard Award nomination last year.
The signature Superiority Burger contains a patty made from beans, grains and tofu, topped with muenster cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato and dill pickle.
Just below street level in New York City, Blue Hill sources ingredients from nearby farms for dishes such as chicken fried carrot steak, served with potatoes and beet ketchup.
Popular chain Shake Shack's non-meat option, the ’Shroom Burger (right), is made with a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, then topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce.
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten eschews animal proteins and their facsimiles for vegetable-forward plates at his newly opened abcV restaurant, a plant-centric sequel to his James Beard Award-winning ABC Kitchen, in Manhattan.
Avocado lettuce cups are served with toasted cumin, serrano, lime and pepitas at ABCV.
Pittsburgh chefs Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski move vegetables to the center of the plate at Apteka, a nationally acclaimed Bloomfield spot serving hearty, vegan takes on Eastern European fare.
Apteka's Kapusta z Boczniaki consists of butternut squash miso, savoy cabbage with beer broth and oyster mushroom.
Pierogi is served with sauerkraut, mushroom, potato, celeriac and roast apple at Apteka.

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

