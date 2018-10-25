A police officer blocks off an area responding to reports of a suspicious package in the Tribeca neighborhood in New York on Thursday.

A suspicious package was discovered in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan Thursday morning, a day after at least seven bombs were delivered to prominent Democratic politicians and media figures.

Within the hour, the package had been removed from the location, the New York Police Department tweeted.

The package was found at a downtown Manhattan site linked to actor and frequent critic of President Trump, Robert De Niro. “At approximately 4 a.m. police received responded to a call about a suspicious package at 375 Greenwich,” Jerry Varson with the New York Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Thursday morning.

De Niro has been openly critical of Trump, knocking him as a "baby-in-chief" at the National Board of Review Awards in January and cursing the president at the Tony Awards in June.

The package, sent to the building housing De Niro’s Tribeca Grill and the office of his film production company, is similar to a package that included a return address that belonged to Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, NBC News said. De Niro, like other targets, is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

The police department had tweeted earlier Thursday that "we are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow."

Thursday's package was the latest in a seemingly coordinated coast-to-coast attack on prominent liberals.

Those sent packages included: Obama in Washington, Clinton in suburban New York, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in South Florida, the Westchester County, New York, residence of philanthropist and Democratic donor George Soros, along with CNN and the two addressed to Waters.

Authorities said Wednesday's pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and no one was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

Contributing: Associated Press

