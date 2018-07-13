Ariana Grande is back at it again, blessing her fans with new music. 

The newly-engaged singer released "God is a Woman" Thursday, a dreamy song that combines spirituality and sexuality.

"God is a Woman" follows single "No Tears Left to Cry" and is also part of upcoming album "Sweetener," which arrives Aug. 17.

Grande doesn't shy away from using not-so-subtle religious imagery on the track.

“I feel it after midnight/A feeling that you can’t fight/My one/It lingers when we’re done/You’ll believe God is a woman," she sings.

She continues, "Baby lay me down and let’s pray... Boy, if you confess, you might get blessed."

And of course, fans are worshiping the new track on Twitter.

"GOD IS A WOMAN IS THE BEST SONG IVE EVER HEARD OH MY GOD ARIANA GRANDE INVENTED MUSIC AJDKDKDJS," one Twitter user wrote.

Some even think it's song of the summer worthy.

"The song of the summer no tears left to cry by Ariana Grande has been replaced by God is a Woman by Ariana Grande," one said.

Others focused on the religious undertones of the song.

"god is a woman and her name is ariana grande," one user wrote.

"if ariana grande says god is a woman, then god is a woman. period," another said.

"Pope Francis is currently listening to “God Is A Woman” by Ariana Grande," one joked.

Ariana Grande: Style Diary
01 / 15
Ariana Grande has had no "Problem" transitioning from Nickelodeon actress to full-on pop-star, and her wardrobe has gone through a similar evolution. The 25-year-old "No Tears Left To Cry" singer performed at iHeartRadio Wango Tango in June 2018 wearing a bodysuit adorned with sequins and a skater skirt. She accessorized with a few rings, including a sparkly bauble on her left hand. Pete Davidson confirmed their engagement a few weeks later on "The Tonight Show."
02 / 15
The custom Vera Wang gown she wore to the 2018 Met Gala received its inspiration from Michelangelo's "The Last Judgment." The painting covers the Sistine Chapel's altar wall and was depicted on the musician's ballgown on printed silk organza. It perfectly suited the event's theme: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
03 / 15
Grande cropped up at the 2016 American Music Awards in a belly-baring lace corset top and high-waisted ivory pants accented with a thick tuxedo stripe.
04 / 15
At the Grammy Awards in 2016, photogs snapped Grande in a show-stopping Romona Keveza gown made of silk crepe. Buttons featured on the corset bodice cascaded down the design's train.
05 / 15
Grande sported a silhouette she's quite fond of at a VMA after party in 2015. The trend of wearing a looser-fitting top with fitted boots later became known as "lampshading" in 2017. She paired a graphic Moschino t-shirt dress with tall boots.
06 / 15
The Versace gown she wore to the Grammys in 2015 was metal-worthy. The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and chainmail accent.
07 / 15
Grande arrived on the MTV VMAs red carpet in 2014 wearing a very-not-sweet black leather mini-dress with heavy decorative zippers and buttons. And after performing and accepting the award for Best Pop Video for "Problem," she changed up the boot color back to black and swapped the leather for a silver-sequined black mini.
08 / 15
The 2014 Teen Choice Awards brought out a jewel-accented white mini-dress with a high-collar neckline. Grande completed the minimalistic look with off-white heels and understated earrings.
09 / 15
She opted for a lavender ’60s circle-pattern skirt and bra top at the iHeart Radio Ultimate Pool Party in 2014, getting a little sexier with a nude base.
10 / 15
The singer performed in a crop-top/skirt combo and then a two-tone checkered dress at 2014’s 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango in Los Angeles and the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, respectively, charging forward with her new mod style.
11 / 15
It was go-go time at the 2013 iHeart Radio Awards shortly after Grande unveiled her song, "Problem," in knee-high white boots and a shimmery black mini-dress. Variations of the look, which she sported in the song’s music video, became her uniform for follow-up performances.
12 / 15
Grande opted for a classic look at the Grammys in 2013. She wore a full-skirted A-line dress with pink pumps.
13 / 15
Getting coy with cat ears, Grande donned a mistletoe-printed skirt with a white crop at 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball in 2013, showing a sliver of skin. The classic red lip polished off the sweet look.
14 / 15
She was all about red lips, nude heels and this A-line strapless dress at the Style Awards in 2013. The blue print on white, along with the cut of the dress, made for a simple, innocent look.
15 / 15
Grande made her first big break into pop with 2013’s 'The Way,' featuring Mac Miller, which she performed at the pre-show for MTV’s Video Music Awards that year in Brooklyn. On the red carpet, she wore a floral-pattern baby-doll dress. The hemline may not be ’50s-appropriate, but from the hair to the white pumps, everything else is.
