Ariana Grande is back at it again, blessing her fans with new music.

The newly-engaged singer released "God is a Woman" Thursday, a dreamy song that combines spirituality and sexuality.

"God is a Woman" follows single "No Tears Left to Cry" and is also part of upcoming album "Sweetener," which arrives Aug. 17.

Grande doesn't shy away from using not-so-subtle religious imagery on the track.

“I feel it after midnight/A feeling that you can’t fight/My one/It lingers when we’re done/You’ll believe God is a woman," she sings.

She continues, "Baby lay me down and let’s pray... Boy, if you confess, you might get blessed."

And of course, fans are worshiping the new track on Twitter.

GOD IS A WOMAN IS THE BEST SONG IVE EVER HEARD OH MY GOD ARIANA GRANDE INVENTED MUSIC AJDKDKDJS — Anthony Gargiula (@AnthonyGargiula) July 13, 2018

"GOD IS A WOMAN IS THE BEST SONG IVE EVER HEARD OH MY GOD ARIANA GRANDE INVENTED MUSIC AJDKDKDJS," one Twitter user wrote.

Some even think it's song of the summer worthy.

The song of the summer no tears left to cry by Ariana Grande has been replaced by God is a Woman by Ariana Grande — lias (@lias__) July 13, 2018

"The song of the summer no tears left to cry by Ariana Grande has been replaced by God is a Woman by Ariana Grande," one said.

Others focused on the religious undertones of the song.

god is a woman and her name is ariana grande #godisawoman pic.twitter.com/TrqBMVYMlm — ً (@mistakeperrie) July 13, 2018

"god is a woman and her name is ariana grande," one user wrote.

if ariana grande says god is a woman, then god is a woman. period. — ً (@explicitlyag) July 13, 2018

"if ariana grande says god is a woman, then god is a woman. period," another said.

Pope Francis is currently listening to “God Is A Woman” by Ariana Grande — sweetener. (@sweetenersource) July 13, 2018

"Pope Francis is currently listening to “God Is A Woman” by Ariana Grande," one joked.

More: Ariana Grande calls fiancé Pete Davidson's Manchester bombing joke 'unfortunate'

More: Ariana Grande opens up about 'toxic relationship' with ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande: Style Diary

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com