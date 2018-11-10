A Russian and an American astronaut made an emergency landing Thursday after their rocket malfunctioned en route to the International Space Station.

NASA said its astronaut Nick Hague and his Russian counterpart Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin were in good condition after they landed in a capsule in Kazakhstan.

The two lifted off as scheduled at 4:40 a.m. ET from the Russia-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz booster rocket.

They were to dock at the International Space Station six hours later, but the booster suffered engine failure minutes after the launch.

