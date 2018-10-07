Japan flooding
Flooding along Oda River in Kurashiki, Japan, on July 10.
Some of the worst flooding in decades has devastated portions of southwestern Japan, leaving at least 150 people dead and dozens missing. 

The number killed is the highest from a flood there in over 30 years, the BBC said, and 2 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

Up to 30 inches of rain fell in some spots, leading to the disastrous flooding and mudslides.

As many residents returned to their flooded homes to begin the cleanup, officials said at least 50 people remain unaccounted for, many of which were in the Hiroshima area, which was slammed by floods and mudslides, weather.com reported.

Rescuers combed through mud-covered hillsides and along riverbanks Tuesday searching for the missing. Thousands of homes were still without clean water and electricity in Hiroshima and other hard-hit areas. 

Parts of southwestern Japan had as much as 3 inches per hour of rain, the highest in decades, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

“We’ve never experienced this kind of rain before,” a weather official told the BBC.

The before-and-after images below show some of the destruction.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Heavy rains devastate parts of Japan
01 / 12
Residents are rescued by boat in Kurashiki, Japan on July 7, 2018. Heavy rainfall killed at least 38 people and left more than 45 missing, according to media reports. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of record rainfall for flooding, mudslides in southwestern and western Japan through July 8 and issued emergency weather warnings to six prefectures.
02 / 12
A road is destroyed due to heavy rain in Higashihiroshima, Japan on July 7, 2018.
03 / 12
People wait to be rescued on the top of a house almost submerged in floodwaters caused by heavy rains in Kurashiki, Japan on July 7, 2018.
04 / 12
Residents are evacuated to a safer place from floodwaters caused by heavy rains in Kurashiki, Japan, July 7, 2018.
05 / 12
Damage from heavy rains to homes in Hiroshima, Japan, on July 7, 2018.
06 / 12
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members use a boat to evacuate residents from a flooded area in Kurashiki, Japan on July 7, 2018.
07 / 12
A railway train is derailed due to heavy rain in Karatsu, Japan on July 7, 2018.
08 / 12
Heavy rains destroy houses and overflow roads in Saka, Japan on July 7, 2018.
09 / 12
Residents walk a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, Japan on July 7, 2018.
10 / 12
Tracks near a railway station in Hiroshima are seen submerged in mud on July 7, 2018.
11 / 12
An aluminum factory where an explosion was caused by flooding following heavy rain is seen in Soja, Japan on July 7, 2018.
12 / 12
Residents evacuate at a makeshift evacuation center in Soja, Japan, July 7, 2018.
