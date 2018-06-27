Best and worst U.S. cities to celebrate Fourth of July

Whether you are shooting bottle rockets in the backyard or crowded together at a community celebration, there's nothing like fireworks to put you in the patriotic spirit. If you're looking to watch the sky light up and want to stay safe and save a dollar while you do it, heed this new survey from WalletHub.

Using data collected from various places including the United States Census Bureau, Eventbrite and Yelp, they've ranked the 100 most populated U.S. cities to determine where you should or shouldn't spend your Fourth of July.

Using a combination of 19 different metrics including popularity and length of the celebration, safety and affordability, New York City is ranked the best city to celebrate Independence Day. The worst is San Bernardino, California. See WalletHub's rankings for the 10 best and worst cities in the slideshow above.

Picturesque small towns in every state

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com