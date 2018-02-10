What Best Western's Sadie boutique is expected to look like.

Best Western Hotels and Resort

Edgy. Imaginative. Creative.

That's how Best Western is describing two new boutique hotel brands that will debut in the next few weeks.

Sadie Hotel and Aiden Hotel will have "edgy personalities" starting from the moment travelers enter the colorful, imaginative lobbies, according to a Best Western press release. Each hotel will add more color, style and personality to its design.

Traditional front desks were kicked to the curb. Instead, the hotels will be completely reliant on mobile check-in. Don't worry, the lobbies will remain and are equipped with a bar or cafe. After guests grab a drink or a bite to eat, they can also buy Sadie and Aiden merchandise.

The official list of hotel locations has not yet been released, but the boutiques will be in markets such as New York City, San Francisco and London. They will compete with hotels such as Moxy, Ace and CitizenM.

"These fresh, inviting hotels will be full of surprises for guests, and will provide lots of selfie moments," Best Western CEO David Kong said.

Each hotel will have its own style and capture the scene of the city. Best Western’s YouTube video showed a room in San Francisco with a Golden Gate Bridge mural on the back wall and a room in New York City with a city skyline painting.

The outside of Best Western's Aiden boutique.

Best Western Hotels and Resorts

