This composite image compares the six booking photos of actress Lindsay Lohan.
Getty Images

Some celebrity crimes are more serious than others.

Bill Cosby joins a list of stars who have served hard time that ranges from A-listers with minor convictions – like Martha Stewart's insider trading, Michelle Rodriguez's probation violation and the many famous names with a marijuana conviction on their rap sheets – to names like O.J. Simpson and Phil Spector, whose crimes are synonymous with their legacies.

Below, revisit the stars of music, film and TV who have spent time behind bars.

Martha Stewart

Crime: Insider trading

Sentence: 5 years

Served: 10 months, released in 2008

Lindsay Lohan

Crime: Violating probation on a drunken driving charge

Sentence: 90 days

Served: 13 days, released in 2010

O.J. Simpson

Crime: robbery

Sentence: 33 years

Served: 9 years, released in 2017

Phil Spector

Crime: Murder

Sentence: 19 years to life

Served: Since 2009

Gty Phil Spector Mug Shot A Pri Usa Ca
Phil Spector poses for his mugshot photo on June 5, 2009, at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.
Getty Images

Wesley Snipes

Crime: Tax evasion

Sentence: 3 years

Served: 2 years, 4 months, released in 2013

James Brown

Crime: Carrying an unlicensed pistol and assaulting a police officer

Sentence: 6 years

Served: 2 years, released in 2011

Lil Kim

Crime: Perjury and conspiracy

Sentence: 1 year and a day 

Served: 10 months, released in 2006

Tim Allen

Crime: Drug trafficking

Sentence: 3 to 7 years

Served: 2 years, 4 months, released in 1981

Teresa Giudice

Crime: Tax fraud

Sentence: 15 months

Served: 11 months, released in 2015.

Ap Real Housewives Charges A Ent Usa Nj
Teresa, left, and Joe Giudice, from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," leave federal court in Newark on March 4, 2014. They each pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, and failing to pay taxes.
AP

Paul McCartney

Crime: Possession of marijuana

Served: 9 days, released in 1980

Fat Joe

Crime: Tax evasion

Sentence: 4 months

Served: 3 months, released in 2013

Lil Wayne

Crime: Possession of marijuana and illegal weapons

Sentence: 1 year

Served: 8 months, released in 2010

Paris Hilton

Crime: Violating probation on alcohol-related reckless driving case

Sentence: 45 days

Served: 3 days, released in 2007

Afp Us Entertainment Crime Hilton A Pri Usa Ca
This booking photo of Paris Hilton was provided by the Sheriff's Headquarters Bureau on June 4, 2007, after she entered the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California.
AFP/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Crime: Violating probation on drug and weapons charges.

Sentence: 3 years

Served: 1 year, released in 2000

Mark Wahlberg

Crime: Attempted murder

Sentence: 2 years

Served: 45 days, released in 1998

Boy George

Crime: False imprisonment

Sentence: 15 months

Served: 4 months, released in 2009

Mike Tyson

Crime: Rape

Sentence: 6 years

Served: 3 years, released in 1995

George Michael

Crime: Driving under the influence

Sentence: 8 weeks

Served: 4 weeks, released in 2010

Michelle Rodriguez

Crime:  Violating probation in DUI case

Sentence: 6 months

Served: 18 days, released in 2008

Gty Actress Michelle Rodriguez Begins Jail Term E Pri Usa Ca
Michelle Rodriguez poses for her mugshot after she checked into the Century Regional Detention Facility on Dec. 23, 2007, in Los Angeles.
Getty Images

Kiefer Sutherland

Crime: Driving under the influence

Sentence: 48 days

Served: 48 days, released in 2008

Tupac Shakur

Crime: Rape

Sentence: 1.4 years to 4.5 years

Served: 9 months, released in 1995

Christian Slater

Crime: Assault

Served: 3 months in 1997

Crime: Driving under the influence

Served: 10 days in 1989

Sean Penn

Crime: Assault

Sentence: 60 days

Served:  33 days, released in 1987

Ja Rule (Jeffrey Bruce Atkins)

Crime: Illegal gun possession/tax evasion

Sentence: 2 year and 28 month sentences, concurrent

Served: 23 months, released in 2013

