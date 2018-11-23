— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

There are plenty of amazing Black Friday sales happening now. But if you're looking for a great gift to give a kid on your list this year, check out this deal on the best headphones for kids. If they’re getting into music or always begging to watch their favorite new movie or play games at full volume, a pair of headphone could be perfect. But not just any set will do, especially for little ears.

We’ve tested all the most popular headphones for kids to find which one are the safest for young, developing ears. Puro Sound Labs makes the pair that truly outperformed the competition, and guess what? They are on sale right now. The BT2200 kids’ over-ear headphones are only $75 right now on Puro's website, 25% off their normal price.

The Puro BT2200s come in five fun colors

Reviewed

We saw the same sale around this time last year, and the year before that. But outside of the Black Friday shopping window, the BT2200s rarely, if ever, go on sale. And when they do, it's never for this big of a discount. That's an even better deal than the sitewide 20% off coupon Puro is offering right now, (and no, unfortunately they cannot be combined).

So why did we name the BT2200s the best kids headphones of 2018? Not only did their volume stay within the recommended levels (85 dB) for safe listening, but they were among the only pairs that managed to do so while connected to an iPhone. By the way, they're even able to connect wirelessly, so you don't have to worry about tangles or clutter. They also offered the best comfort, making them perfect for long road trips, and they come in four colors (pictured above) and include a hard-shell carrying case.

