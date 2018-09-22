A photo showing an Idaho schoolboy lying on the ground to ensure no part of the American flag touched the ground has gained international attention.

Facebook user Amanda Reallan snapped the patriotic picture on Wednesday as she waited for her children at Hayden Meadows Elementary School in Hayden, Idaho.

She noticed two boys taking down the school's flag. They were struggling to fold it, and the flag nearly scraped the the ground, she told USA TODAY.

That's when another boy jumped into action. He laid underneath the flag, allowing the other two to fold it without the flag dragging on the earth.

Reallan took a photo and posted it to social media: "I just watched the most amazing act of Patriotism!" she wrote. "This needs to go viral!"

And since then, it has — numerous national and international publications have written on her image, which has been shared thousands of times.

Jack LeBreck, the fifth grader who laid down in the image, spoke to local news this week: "This is our nation's flag ... If you let it touch the ground, it means you disrespect your country," he told KHQ-TV.

LeBreck says he credits custodian Mac McCarty for the special moment. McCarty helped select the kids to put up and take down the elementary school's flag.

Sept. 14: Battered American flag refuses to quit against Hurricane Florence winds

July 2: America’s most patriotic brands: Jeep, Disney, Coke top the list

“What they did yesterday was obviously all them … laying on the ground and all that,” McCarty said. “And I’m very proud.”

Since her photo gained widespread attention, Reallan said that some have questioned whether the photo is authentic.

It most certainly is, she said: “These boys had no idea I was taking the photo ... they took it upon themselves to protect the flag."

She said she hopes to impart that kind of respect for country to her own children.

Contributing: KREM-TV, Spokane, Wash.

Jack LeBreck — a fifth grader at Hayden Meadows Elementary School in Hayden, Idaho — lays on the ground to protect the American flag in a photo taken Wednesday.

Photo courtesy Amanda Reallan

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com