Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

Randall Park Lucille Soong Hudson Yang Ian Chen Forrest Wheeler Constance Wu
ABC's “Fresh Off the Boat” returns for a fifth season on Friday .
Bob D'Amico, ABC

TV

Tune in: “Fresh Off the Boat” returns for a fifth season Friday at 8 EDT/PDT on ABC. The series premiere features Honey having her baby, Jessica's book being published and Louis buying an RV. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar guest stars. 

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin star in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," out Tuesday. In the film, federal agent Matt Graver (Brolin) reteams with Alejandro (del Toro) as the drug war on the U.S.-Mexico border heats up. The film also stars Isabela Moner, Catherine Keener, Matthew Modine and Jeffrey Donovan.  

Into The Dark The Body
“Into the Dark” premieres Friday on Hulu.
Richard Foreman, Hulu

STREAMING

Watch: Hulu’s horror series “Into the Dark” premieres Friday. The 12-episode series will have a new episode each month, with  October's inspired by a certain holiday. The first in the series centers on a cynical hit man whose life gets complicated when he has to transport a body on Halloween night.

Xxx Sd A Star Is Born 114 Jpg L
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga sing live in "A Star Is Born."
WARNER BROS

FILM                                  

Go to: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in the latest film version of “A Star Is Born,” opening nationwide Friday. The film follows a musician, played by Cooper, who helps a young singer and actress, played by Lady Gaga, find fame as his own career is declining.

Xxx Zx36341 Ent
A scene from the motion picture Night of the Living Dead.
Columbia Pictures

POP CULTURE

Celebrate: This week marks the 50th anniversary of George A. Romero’s horror classic “Night of the Living Dead.” The film follows seven people who are trapped in a farmhouse and under attack by the “living dead.”

