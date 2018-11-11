An American Airlines flight attendant who says she was dragged down the aisle by her scarf by a fellow crew member has sued the Dallas-based carrier for failing to investigate the July 2016 brawl or take actions to ensure her safety.

In her lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court and obtained by The Dallas Morning News, Kathy Ida Wolfe says another flight attendant, Laura Powers, "maliciously dug her fingernails into my arm, and slammed the door of a beverage cart on my arm" and later "grabbed my scarf, choking me, and dragged me in the aisle and in front of the passengers."

Wolfe, who resides in Irving, Texas, says she followed the proper procedure, reporting the altercation to the flight's captain, other crew members and the flight services manager.

When no one at the airline took action, she says she reported the assault and battery to legal authorities.

She alleges American was negligent and created a dangerous work environment, thereby breaching her contract. She is seeking $1 million in damages.

American Airlines spokeswoman Michelle Mohr confirmed the lawsuit to USA TODAY, but would not comment on the specific allegations, saying only, “American strives to create a work environment in which all team members feel safe and respected.”

Lawyers for the airline and Powers responded to the lawsuit after it was initially filed in a local court, arguing they are "not liable because Plaintiff caused or contributed to cause the harm for which recovery of damages is sought."

