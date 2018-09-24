Two women have come forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, throwing his nomination to the Supreme Court into jeopardy.

Here's how the events unfolded in recent months:

July 9

President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Kavanaugh to the high court to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

At a White House ceremony revealing his choice, Trump describes Kavanaugh as a man of "impeccable credentials" and a "true thought-leader among his peers."

July 30

Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor in California, quietly sends a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee. In the letter, she alleges that Kavanaugh physically and sexually assaulted her while they were in high school. Feinstein does not release the letter publicly, at Ford's request.

Aug. 10

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announces that confirmation hearings for Kavanaugh will begin Sept. 4. Democrats complain that Republicans are trying to rush Kavanaugh's confirmation through the Senate without allowing them to see all the documents from Kavanaugh's tenure as an attorney in the administration of President George W. Bush.

Sept. 4-7

Kavanaugh testifies for three days at confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. On the fourth day, legal experts and other witnesses testify about his nomination. The allegations from Ford are never raised.

Sept. 12

Feinstein sends Ford's letter to the FBI after several days of rumors about its existence leaking out from Democratic senators. The bureau puts the letter in Kavanaugh's background check file but does not launch a criminal investigation, in part because the statute of limitations on the alleged sexual assault expired years earlier.

Sept. 14

Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh first publicly surface in a story by The New Yorker magazine. The bare bones story does not include Ford's name.

"I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time," Kavanaugh says in a statement.

The White House says there are no plans to pull Kavanaugh's nomination.

Sept. 16

The Washington Post publishes an interview with Ford, who allows her name to be released publicly for the first time. She alleges in the story that a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed at a high school house party and tried to remove her clothes while holding his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming. Ford says she feared Kavanaugh might inadvertently kill her. Kavanaugh again denies that the incident ever took place.

Sept. 17

Grassley scraps the confirmation vote on Kavanaugh that the committee was scheduled to hold Sept. 21 and says the panel will hold a hearing Sept. 24 to hear from both Ford and Kavanaugh about the sexual assault allegations.

Sept. 17-22

Attorneys for the Judiciary Committee negotiate with Ford's attorneys after Ford says she will not be ready to testify on the 24th. Deadlines for a deal are repeatedly set and moved during the tense talks.

Sept. 23

Ford agrees to testify publicly at a committee hearing Sept. 27. Grassley says Kavanaugh will testify after Ford.

Later that day, The New Yorker releases a report that a second woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. Deborah Ramirez, a woman who attended Yale University with Kavanaugh, accuses Kavanaugh of exposing himself at a dorm party and "thrusting his penis" in her face, according to the story. The alleged incident occurred during the 1983-84 academic year, the story says.

Separately, Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her hush-money case against Trump, tweets that he represents a third woman with "information" on Kavanaugh.

Sept. 24

Kavanaugh sends a letter to Grassley and Feinstein declaring that he "will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process."

"The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out," he writes. "The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed."

Trump blasts the allegations against Kavanaugh as "totally political" and says, "I am with him all the way."

