Journalist Rob Hiaasen has been identified among the victims of a Thursday attack on the Capital Gazette, an Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper police say was targeted in a shooting that left five dead.

Hiaasen is listed as the assistant editor of The Capital, a position he’s held since 2010, according to the newspaper’s website.

Hiaasen lived in Timonium, Maryland, and had recently celebrated his 33rd wedding anniversary, according to a Facebook post by The Baltimore Sun.

Hiaasen leaves behind his brother, novelist Carl Hiaasen, an author of more than 20 crime fiction books. The two brothers are notable journalists who began their careers in their native state of Florida.

“I just want people to know what an in­cred­ibly gentle, generous and gifted guy my brother was,” Carl Hiaasen told the Washington Post in a phone interview.

The Sun reports Rob Hiaasen wrote a Sunday column for The Capital and was drawn to quirky stories and often wrote imagined dialogues.

"First, leveled at me have been longstanding accusations that I’m a romantic and sentimentalist (guilty, guilty)," he wrote in a February column. "So what if I can’t pass a missing cat/but mainly missing dog poster and not blink? So what if I always stop in my tracks and spin stories for missing cats but mainly dogs?"

He was a staff reporter for the Baltimore Sun for 15 years and previously worked at The Palm Beach Post and at news-talk radio stations throughout the South.

His last tweet was around 1 p.m. Thursday, when he cited the newspaper’s story about a former combat medic who died earlier this week in a paddle boarding accident.

“Former combat medic who died paddle boarding near Annapolis known as a fierce competitor,” Rob Hiaasen wrote.

Hiaasen worked Tuesday’s election night coverage at the newspaper and was lauded by one of his colleagues for ordering pizza for the staff during the busy evening.

Hiaasen played third base on The Baltimore Sun's softball team.

