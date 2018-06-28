Maryland police officers block the intersection at the building entrance, after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md. on June 28, 2018.

Jose Luis Magana, AP

At least five people were killed and several severely wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Maryland newspaper on Thursday, police said.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh earlier had said "several" people died at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an active shooter and that a subject is in custody. Anne Arundel County police took over the investigation and said the building was being thoroughly searched so people could be released to their families.

"Our number one priority is getting those people safey outside," Lt. Ryan Frashure said.

Video from the scene showed lines of people exiting the building, hands in the air.

What is the extent of the casualties?

Acting Anne Arundel County Police Chief William Kramph said at least five people were killed and that several were "gravely" wounded. Earlier, Seipp had said initial reports indicated that at least four people were wounded. Details were still emerging.

Is the suspect in custody?

Seipp said one suspect was in custody, but that the entire building is being swept to ensure there were no more suspects or explosives. Anne Arundel Lt. Ryan Frashure said there appeared to be no other suspects, but that the building was being searched to make certain the gunman acted alone. Authorities also wanted to make sure no explosives had been planted.

Are witnesses providing information?

Phil Davis, a reporter at the newspaper, tweeted shortly after the shooting that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He said "it's bad," but said he could not confirm deaths. "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he tweeted.

Has President Trump weighed in?

President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences: "I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com