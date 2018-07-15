JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has lifted its restrictions along the Gaza border area, indicating it's accepted an Egypt-mediated cease-fire to end an intense, 24-hour round of fighting with Hamas militants.

The military had shut down a popular beach and placed limitations on gatherings of large crowds. But it said on Sunday that summer camps will operate as usual and the daily routine could be resumed.

The Israeli military carried out its largest airstrike campaign in Gaza since the 2014 war on Saturday as Hamas militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel throughout the day, threatening to trigger an all-out war after weeks of growing tensions along the volatile border.

Two Palestinian teenagers were killed in an airstrike, while three Israelis were wounded from a rocket that landed on a residential home.

