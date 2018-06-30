Activists shout during the rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies in New York.

Kevin Hagen, AP

Immigration demonstrators lobbed verbal venom at counter-protesters on Saturday at several Families Belong Together rallies throughout the nation.

The counter-protesters met unwelcoming crowds in Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Arizona and Boston, among other cities, as thousands nationwide decried President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which separated 2,000 children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Protesters shouted "shame" at a group of people snaking through a rally in Phoenix, where U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told the crowd, "This government has created orphans. It's a shame."

Arizona protesters also chanted "Love, not hate, makes America great" while passing a group with a Trump "Make America Great Again" flag.

Counter-protesters are met with a “Love, not hate, makes America great!” chant as they walk by hundreds with the #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch. @azcentral pic.twitter.com/YpqRcVaq6A — bri malloy (@brimalloy_) June 30, 2018

The rallies are the culmination of weeks of political clashes over Trump's strict immigration policy of separating children from their parents when they're arrested crossing the U.S. border illegally. Trump, after pressure from both parties, signed an executive order to end the practice and a federal judge in California issued an injunction Tuesday prohibiting any more separations and ordering officials to reunite families.

The Department of Justice said it would meet the judge's requirements, but said the government has the authority to detain the families together for as long as their criminal cases last.

The Families Belong Together Coalition, which organized the rallies, demands "that we reunite families and end family separation and detention," its website states.

In Washington, D.C., where celebrities like Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda and America Ferrara joined protesters, anti-abortion advocates amplified their voices on a megaphone as a number of people tried to dampen their message with yelling.

Photos in Boston show police surrounded counter-protesters wearing masks, with at least one holding a sign reading, "Family separation has ended," shows a tweet by the Boston Globe's Emily Williams.

"Rallyers are chanting, 'Go home Nazi scum,'" she tweeted.

A small group of men wearing dark clothes, hats, and face masks is in City Hall Plaza protesting the rally.



Rallyers are chanting, "Go home Nazi scum."



Police officers with bikes have surrounded the group. pic.twitter.com/wBYv8U2vqg — Emily Williams (@emilye_williams) June 30, 2018

