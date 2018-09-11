These fire pits are sizzling across the country Many hotels, campgrounds and other entertainment spots encourage their guests to gather around cozy fire pits. The Aqua Kauai Beach Resort in Hawaii, located on 25 acres by the water, has an outdoor fire pit popular for watching the sunset. Belhurst Castle is a former private residence built in the 1800’s in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The real-life castle in Geneva has outdoor lakeside fire pits. Many guests lounge by them after a day of wine tasting at nearby vineyards. Even though St. Augustine, Florida, has milder temperatures, guests at The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens make use of the outdoor fire pits. Embassy Suites by Hilton at Berkeley Heights in central New Jersey has outdoor fire pits for making s'mores when the temperature begins to dip. The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua in Hawaii has an outdoor lounge with comfortable seating surrounding a fire pit. The Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort’s oceanfront terrace offers cozy seating alcoves and fire pits with views of the Atlantic Ocean. The Burl is an entertainment complex in Lexington, Kentucky, with hotels, restaurants and performance venues. It was originally built in 1926 as a loading dock and hub for Texaco, The Burl has a newly-built outdoor area with a wooden fire pit, benches and a train mural. The 110-room Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey, has a fire pit lounge that overlooks "The Rink" for on-site ice skating. It is set next to a food truck and bar. Located 120 feet above Market Street in the Mid-Market neighborhood, Charmaine’s at San Francisco Proper Hotel offers a series of seating areas surrounded by individual fire pits. There is also a larger fire pit and expanded living area on the flatiron rooftop Enchantment Resort in Arizona has a sprawling fire pit on the outdoor terrace of Tii Gavo restaurant with a view of the red rocks of Sedona’s Boynton Canyon. The Kimpton Taconic is an 87-room boutique hotel located in the village of Manchester, Vermont. It has an outdoor fire pit. Each night, there is a free wine hour. The 40-room Lodge at Sea Island in Georgia has Adirondack chairs in front of bonfire and a menu that includes S'mores. Hotel Vermont in Burlington has a fire pit on the terrace with views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains. The hotel offers a private label vodka and gin and a newly released single barrel whiskey made in partnership with SILO Distillery. Hilton Orlando’s David’s Club is a gastropub. The outdoor lounge features couches surrounded by fire pits and flat screen TVs. The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village in Florida overlooks the Gulf of Mexico, Caloosahatchee River and San Carlos Bay. It has a riverfront fire pit. The Inns of Aurora is a collection of four lakeside inns in the Finger Lakes of New York. S'mores are prepared by staff at the lakeside fire pit. Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa in Lexington, Kentucky, has an outdoor fire pit surrounded by horse farms. Hilton Waikoloa Village is located on Hawaii Island’s rocky volcanic coastline, The resort’s Kamuela Provision Company restaurant recently unveiled outdoor fire pits overlooking 180-degree Pacific Ocean views. From November to April, diners sitting by the fire pits can spot humpback whales. The Peninsula Chicago, which completed a property-wide renovation of its guestrooms in 2016, opened the Z Bar over the summer. The venue has warming fire pits with views of the Hancock Tower. Lido House in Newport Beach, California, has the Topside rooftop bar with fire pits and communal seating. The fire pits run day and night. Skyview Los Alamos is a boutique hotel that began as a 1950’s era motel in California. Set off Highway 101 in Santa Ynez Valley, the property has 33 rooms, some with private decks and fire pits overlooking California wine country. AKA United Nations, a hotel in New York City, has a landscaped terrace and tranquility garden with a year-round outdoor fire pit. Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui has a year-round outdoor fire pit. Southern Appalachia has an outdoor fire pit on the rooftop of the newly opened The Bristol Hotel in Bristol, Virginia. Lumac is the first rooftop bar in the city. .

As the holidays near, temperatures are dropping in many parts of the USA.

That doesn't mean that people have to stay indoors.

Many hotels, restaurants, bars, and other entertainment venues have found that fire pits are a fun way to attract people when the nights get chillier.

For hotels in particular, keeping people on their properties has become a major goal. That’s why many have converted dull lobbies into multi-functional environments with spaces to work and hold meetings, then eat, drink and socialize.

Many venues want to capitalize on their outdoor spaces even during the off-seasons. That’s why hotels have rooftop bars that can be covered during the winter.

Outdoor fire pits are one way to turn what used to be under-utilized spaces into revenue-generators.

In other cases, the venues just want to let their guests enjoy beautiful views and roast s’mores with friends and family.

Some fire pits are on rooftops such as the Z Bar at The Peninsula Chicago with a view of 875 North Michigan Avenue, which used to be known as the John Hancock Center. Some have vistas of the ocean, such as the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort’s oceanfront terrace. Others have pleasant lake views, such as the Inns of Aurora in the Finger Lakes of New York.

Explore some of the coziest fire pits across the USA in the photo gallery above.

Restaurants with stunning scenic views, according to OpenTable OpenTable has named the 100 most scenic restaurants in the USA based on more than 12 million verified diner reviews. Different Pointe of View is located 1,800 feet above the Valley of the Sun in Phoenix. Bertrand at Mister A's has been a fine dining destination in San Diego for 50 years. Waterbar is a seafood restaurant on the waterfront in San Francisco. Chart House in Weehawken, New Jersey, on Lincoln Harbor is on the Hudson River with a view of the Manhattan skyline. Eiffel Tower in the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas has a view of the famous Bellagio fountain. Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck in Dallas is atop Reunion Tower, a 560-foot tall landmark. Geoffrey's Restaurant in Malibu has views of the Pacific coastline. Greens Restaurant in San Francisco has views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Marin Headlands. Mama's Fish Bar in Paia, Hawaii, is a converted beach house in a coconut grove on a secluded white beach. Perch L.A. is a rooftop bar in downtown Los Angeles. Top of the Hub in Boston is atop the Prudential Center on the 52nd floor. Top of the World Restaurant is located at the Stratosphere Hotel in Las Vegas. The Turtle Club in Naples, Florida, is a beach house restaurant. Ulele in Tampa is located on Hillsborough River. Vivace Restaurant is in the Foothills of Tuscon. Waterbar is a seafood restaurant on the San Francisco waterfront. EPIC Steak offers al fresco dining in San Francisco. Ray's Boathouse is a seafood restaurant in Seattle. Altius serves contemporary American cuisine with a view of Pittsburgh. Barlotta's Lake Park Bistro in Milwaukee sits on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. Beachcomber Cafe on Crystal Cove is in Newport Beach, California. California has the most number of restaurants on the OpenTable list of 100 scenic restaurants in the USA.

America's rooftop bars On the third floor of Chicago's One West Wacker, Raised rooftop bar offers share plates of American fare and craft cocktails. In Chicago, The Gwen hotel hosts a rooftop terrace called Upstairs at The Gwen, which specializes in craft cocktails. AIRE rooftop bar offers small plates, cocktails, wine and beer on the 24th floor of Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago. Cerise offers light bites and cocktails on Virgin Hotels Chicago's rooftop each summer. The J. Parker offers small plates, seasonal cocktails and a full bar on the 13th floor of Chicago's Hotel Lincoln, with a retractable glass roof. In Chicago's West Loop, Little Goat Rooftop is now available for private events. The eighth-floor terrace at Cielo offers an incredible view of the St. Louis Arch, as well as delicious modern Italian fare. New York's City Winery opened City Vineyard on the Hudson River in 2016, where a rooftop bar offers prime sunset views with wine made down the road. Atop New York's McKittrick Hotel, Gallow Green offers a full menu and fun atmosphere above the Chelsea neighborhood. Long Island City's Ravel Hotel offers rooftop restaurant, Penthouse808, with Asian and Pacific Rim fare, sushi and weekend brunch. In New York City, Hotel Chantelle opens its retractable roof seasonally offering dining and drinks in a garden setting on the third floor. Catch rooftop offers American favorites and sushi overlooking New York City's Meatpacking District. Sushisamba serves Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fare and cocktails in New York City's West Village. The rooftop of the restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows and a garden atmosphere. McCarren Hotel & Pool offers a rooftop bar in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood with food and cocktails. Refinery Rooftop offers a full bar, dining area and deck on top of Refinery Hotel near New York City's Herald Square. Salvation Taco offers Mexican fare, margaritas and more on the airy Pod 39 Rooftop in New York City's Murray Hill neighborhood. Rock & Reilly's offers Irish pub fare with terrace views on top of the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel by Penn Station. New York City's Cantina Rooftop offers vibrant Mexican fare with a live comal and retractable roof in Midtown West. On the top of New York City's Hotel Americano, La Piscine bar and grill offers Mexican fare poolside this summer with breathtaking views of the city from west Chelsea. Mr. Purple offers indoor and outdoor seating, cocktails and American fare on top of the Hotel Indigo Lower East Side. On top of The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York City, St. Cloud offers light fare from Charlie Palmer and an extensive bar menu with views over Times Square. In New York City, The Jane Rooftop offers views of the Hudson River paired with cocktails and fare from Café Gitane. PH-D Lounge pairs cocktails and light fare atop the Dream Downtown hotel. The Roof features views of Midtown Manhattan and Central Park from the top of Viceroy Central Park New York. Enjoy small starters, cocktails, wine and beer. In Newport, R.I., The Roof Deck at The Vanderbilt Grace offers sunset views alongside cocktails, beer and wine. Sip cocktails or enjoy brunch with views of Washington, D.C. landmarks at the POV Roof Terrace at the W Hotel. In Washington, D.C., Columbia Room cocktail bar hosts a Punch Garden on its roof deck. Masa 14 offers Latin-Asian share plates and weekend brunch on D.C.'s trendy 14th St. In Washington, D.C., The Rooftop at The Embassy Row Hotel offers a bar and grill poolside and events throughout the summer overlooking the capital from Dupont Circle. The Donovan hotel in Washington, D.C. hosts the DNV Rooftop Lounge with Japanese street food, craft cocktails and happy hour during the week. L27 rooftop bar opened at the Westin Nashville in 2016. The highest bar in Nashville, it offers a full food and bar menu and stunning views of Music City. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery's Nashville location hosts a RoofTop Restaurant with its own lunch and dinner menu, beer brewed in-house and views overlooking downtown. Nashville's prime sushi spot, Virago, offers a rooftop patio with city views for happy hour or weekend brunch. In North Carolina, The Restaurant at The Durham Hotel offers seafood and bar fare, plus events like yoga, live music and movie screenings. In Charlotte, N.C., Le Méridien hosts the city's largest rooftop, City Lights, on the 19th floor with summer cocktails and 360-degree views over the city. The Graduate Hotel in Oxford, Miss. offers a terrace lounge called The Coop on the fourth floor, where visitors can enjoy share plates and seasonal beverages. In Miami, ROOFTOP at E11EVEN offers indoor and outdoor seating for tapas, cocktails and a full bar overlooking downtown. Juvia offers sweeping views over Miami Beach with fresh seafood and a globally-inspired menu. The Madison Blind features food and beverages sourced locally on the seventh floor of the Graduate Madison hotel in Madison, Wis. In Texas, Marriott Marquis Houston hosts the High Dive bar for guests with a full menu and sixth-floor views over downtown and Discovery Green Park. ViewHouse Ballpark sources brunch, lunch and dinner locally around Denver with views of downtown and Coors Field. Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails serves American fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night dining in downtown Seattle. The restaurant hosts a free summer concert series with local musicians from June through August. In San Francisco's South Beach neighborhood, Rooftop at VIA offers private cabanas available to the public for prime views and cocktails. El Techo pairs Latin American street food with cocktails and rooftop views from the Mission, above Lolinda restaurant in San Francisco. Perch offers views of downtown Los Angeles from a 15th-floor rooftop with French fare, fireplaces, fire pits and seating indoors and al fresco. Pearl's Rooftop offers American fare for dinner daily and weekend brunch in West Hollywood. Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles offers California-inspired fare and signature cocktails on its rooftop bar, Upstairs. In West Hollywood, the E.P. & L.P. rooftop offers Southeast Asian fare with Bubble Tea cocktails, sake, soju, craft beer and wine. BO-beau Kitchen + Roof Tap offers approachable French and American fare with a rooftop patio in Long Beach, Calif. Catania offers Italian lunch and dinner overlooking the beach in San Diego.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com