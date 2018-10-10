File photo taken in 2014 shows a CVS pharmacystore in Philadelphia.

The Justice Department has approved CVS Health's $69 billion bid to acquire insurer Aetna.

To get the merger approved, CVS must divest Aetna’s Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business for individuals, the DOJ said Wednesday. The companies' proposal to divest that business to WellCare Health Plans, Inc., would satisfy the DOJ's competition concerns, the agency said.

“The divestitures required here allow for the creation of an integrated pharmacy and health benefits company that has the potential to generate benefits by improving the quality and lowering the costs of the healthcare services that American consumers can obtain," assistant attorney general Makan Delrahim said in a statement.

CVS Health says its acquisition of Aetna, announced in December 2017, is expected to close within the early part of the fourth quarter of 2018.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the DOJ that maintains the strategic benefits and value creation potential of our combination with Aetna. We are now working to complete the remaining state reviews," said CVS Health president and CEO Larry J. Merlo in a statement.

