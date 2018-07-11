As Delta took a social-media drubbing over the story of a passenger whose seat was covered in excrement, the airline appeared to rise above the fray with a nonpartisan Election Day commercial.

The ad's social-media debut met with a fair amount of praise.

"It was uplifting and beautiful," one Facebook commenter said, while a Delta employee thanked the airline for being a company she was proud to work for.

"In the spirit of working across (air) lines: As a @united guy, I’ve got to hand it to @Delta," @therealNDRudy tweeted. "This is a great Election Day ad. Nicely done!"

But as well-intended as the video was, it may not have been enough to heal the PR black eye created by the feces incident.

"Nice message Delta, but you are creating more of a divide by not cleaning up animal droppings on your flights," one critical Facebook comment read. "I am disgusted."

"Nothing connects people more than forcing them to sit in dog feces," another deadpanned.

Another commenter enjoyed the ad but still called out the airline for its new fleet of French-made planes: "Good Ad Delta. You wanna do something for America? Please buy American made planes, not Airbus."

The ad was comprised of aerial shots and encouraged viewers to take an eagle eye view of the country.

"Here we are, wherever here is: Election Day," the female voiceover proclaimed. "When you rise above the noise, the tweets, the talking heads, what you hear and what you see are two different things. You hear about how we're a nation divided. Yet, from where we sit, we see no such thing."

The ad continued, "We see half a million people today alone stitching together some supposedly very divided states: red states, blue states and every shade of purple in between. We see people working across party lines, state lines – yes, even airlines – all looking for that uncommon common ground."

As a Delta plane flew over a layer of clouds in the waning seconds of the ad, the voiceover said that show of unity served as a "nice reminder that if you really want to see what this country is made of, maybe it's best to go see it yourself."

Delta CEO Ed Bastian explained the reasoning behind the ad on LinkedIn.

"Today marks an important day for the U.S. after months of punditry and noise. At times like this, I think about #Delta's mission of bringing the world closer together," he wrote Tuesday. "I’ve long believed our responsibility is a noble one; oftentimes, it’s what keeps us going in the hectic whirlwind of the airline business. The magic of travel is it introduces us to new cultures and ways of thinking while reminding us we are more alike than we are different."

Bastian continued, "We witness this every day, not only on our airplanes and at our airports, but through the examples we set by living by our values of respect, integrity and inclusion. When you watch this video I hope you will be reminded of the opportunities we have every day to bring people together."

'I was literally in it': Man sits in feces on Delta flight

The ad wasn't Delta's first political gesture. The Atlanta-based airline does make campaign contributions, and according to donation-tracking site OpenSecrets.org, the company gave nearly $1.8 million in the 2018 election cycle.

Delta also made headlines in February when it canceled a program offering fare discounts to NRA members in the weeks following the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

When members of the gun-lobbying group and its political allies protested the program's end, the airline replied that it was reviewing all of its discount programs and found that only 13 NRA members had ever taken advantage of it.

