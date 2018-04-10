South Carolina state troopers gather on Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood where several law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Florence, S.C.

Sean Rayford, AP

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man barricaded himself and children in his home before opening fire on officers serving a search warrant, killing one officer and wounding six more during a lengthy and withering firefight that ended with the suspect's surrender, authorities said.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said sheriff's deputies serving the warrant had no idea they would encounter such furious firepower. Authorities used a bullet-proof military vehicle to collect their wounded during the rampage.

"Fire was being shot all over," Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said. "The way the subject was positioned, his view of fire was several hundred yards so he had an advantage."

Soon, Florence Police Department officers responded to assist deputies as the suspect remained barricaded inside the home. Three county deputies and four city officers were shot before the suspect surrendered after talking with a negotiator.

The fallen police officer was identified by City of Florence spokesperson John Wukela as Terrence Carraway, 52, a 30-year veteran of the department. The names of the six officers receiving medical treatment had not been released.

"Please pray for these officers and their speedy recovery," Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said, holding back tears. "Pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer that I have ever known."

Officials declined to reveal why they were serving a warrant on the suspect.

"This is a hard and difficult day for us," Public Information Officer Maj. Michael Nunn said.

The confrontation also rattled federal and state officials, including President Donald Trump, who extended "thoughts and prayers" via Twitter and added, "We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365. https://t.co/ZwDmDthItD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

"This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that he was "heartbroken" over the shooting and added, "God bless those who choose to protect us and their families. We are keeping them in our prayers."

Florence, a city in South Carolina’s northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It’s the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com