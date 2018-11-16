Disneyland Sleeping Beauty Castle lit up at night.

A family's trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth" turned out to be anything but fun.

Ivy Eldrige claims she was bitten repeatedly by begbugs during her family's stay at Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California., and now she is suing the resort for it.

A lawsuit, filed Tuesday by Brian Virag from My Bed Bug Lawyer Inc., alleges that the property did not provide a habitable room for his client during her visit in April 2018, according to an article published to the law firm's website.

"This was not a situation where a person sustained one or two bites," Virag said. "Ms. Eldridge was bitten throughout her body, including, but not limited to her face, ears, neck, arms, and back. She was absolutely butchered."

The lawyer, who has successfully represented several bedbug victims, continued: "People put trust in the Disney name and pay top dollar to stay at the Disneyland Hotel. In this case, Ms. Eldridge’s trust was betrayed."

Disneyland Resort spokesperson Liz Jaeger did not comment on the pending litigation, but noted that such "occurrences are extremely rare."

"We take extensive preventative measures so that our guests are comfortable and safe during their hotel stays, and when needed, take aggressive steps to rectify," Jaeger said in a statement to USA TODAY.

However, Virag claims Disney is no stranger to bedbugs. The company was reportedly sued by a Northern California family after their "summer vacation turned into a nightmare" due to the pest at the Grand Californian in 2014, according to an article on Virag's website.

Disneyland's new Pixar Fest and Pixar Pier TOGETHER FOREVER FIREWORKS – Debuting with Pixar Fest on April 13, 2018, “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will celebrate Pixar stories through the decades as it lights up the sky over Disneyland Park. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, a heartwarming story celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation, connecting guests with characters they’ve come to know and love. “Together Forever” comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort) TOGETHER FOREVER FIREWORKS – “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” will celebrate Pixar stories through the decades as it lights up the sky over Disneyland park, beginning with the debut of Pixar Fest, April 13, 2018. This artist’s concept illustrates how guests will be immersed in an emotional journey that begins with the meeting of unlikely Pixar pals and follows them through their adventures. “Together Forever” comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. (Disneyland Resort) TOGETHER FOREVER FIREWORKS – Debuting with Pixar Fest on April 13, 2018, “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” will celebrate Pixar stories through the decades as it lights up the sky over Disneyland Park. Along with dazzling pyrotechnics and memorable music, a heartwarming story celebrates the theme of friendship, an ever-present concept in Pixar animation, connecting guests with characters they’ve come to know and love. “Together Forever” comes to life through projections on iconic park locations: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the water screens of the Rivers of America, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort) NEW STORY ELEMENTS ADDED TO “PIXAR PLAY PARADE” FOR PIXAR FEST (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – “Pixar Play Parade” returns April 13, 2018, to the Disneyland Resort, this time to Disneyland Park as a part of the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration. The delightful parade will bring even more fan-favorite Pixar stories to life with the addition of three new story elements. This artist concept illustrates how the parade will begin, as all Pixar films have, with an appearance by the iconic and adorable Pixar Lamp. Rolling ahead of the famous lamp will be the familiar yellow Pixar Ball. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort) NEW STORY ELEMENTS ADDED TO “PIXAR PLAY PARADE” FOR PIXAR FEST (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – “Pixar Play Parade” returns April 13, 2018, to the Disneyland Resort, this time to Disneyland Park as a part of the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration. The delightful parade will bring even more fan-favorite Pixar stories to life with the addition of three new story elements. Joining the parade are characters from the beloved film, “Up.” As this concept art illustrates, Wilderness Explorer Russell will appear astride the colorful flightless bird, Kevin. Carl Fredricksen and Dug will follow behind, amid green foliage and snipe chicks, with Carl’s tethered house floating above. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort) NEW STORY ELEMENTS ADDED TO “PIXAR PLAY PARADE” FOR PIXAR FEST (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – “Pixar Play Parade” returns April 13, 2018, to the Disneyland Resort, this time to Disneyland Park as a part of the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration. The delightful parade will bring even more fan-favorite Pixar stories to life with the addition of three new story elements. As seen in this artist concept image, “Inside Out” will be joining the parade, with Joy and Sadness perched atop colorful memory orbs as they take flight aboard Bing Bong’s rocket wagon, with Bing Bong himself cheering them on. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort) NEW INCREDIBLES-THEMED FLOAT FOR ‘PAINT THE NIGHT’ PARADE—This June, a new, high-energy Incredibles-themed float will add more Pixar fun to the electrifying “Paint the Night” parade at Disney California Adventure park. Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone will showcase their superhero awesomeness as they take on their newest threat, the Underminer. Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack also showcase their unique powers in surprising new ways, as shown through dynamic and innovative visual technology. Like the other elements in this spectacular parade, this new float will come to life through a series of dazzling LED lights, new music elements and high-tech, pop-art effects inspired by the mid-century-modern style of the films. (Disney•Pixar/Disneyland Resort) 'PAINT THE NIGHT' PARADE (ANAHEIM, Calif.)— Jessie from the Disney•Pixar 'Toy Story' films appears with parade performers in synchronized, LED costumes in this after-dark spectacular inspired by the iconic 'Main Street Electrical Parade.' 'Paint the Night' shimmers with vibrant color and more than 1.5 million, brilliant LED lights and features special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances that bring beloved Disney and Disney•Pixar stories to life. (Paul HIffmeyer/Disneyland Resort) PIXAR FEST FOODS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, is coming to the Disneyland Resort April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018. Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this Coco Churro in Frontierland at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort) PIXAR FEST FOODS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, is coming to the Disneyland Resort April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018. Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this Lots-o'-Straw-“Bear”-y Churro in Tomorrowland at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort) PIXAR FEST FOODS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, is coming to the Disneyland Resort April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018. Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as this Lots-o'-Straw-“Bear”-y Funnel Cake at Hungry Bear Restaurant at Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort) PIXAR FEST FOODS AT DISNEYLAND RESORT (ANAHEIM, Calif.) – Pixar Fest, the biggest theme park celebration of beloved stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios, is coming to the Disneyland Resort April 13 through Sept. 3, 2018. Favorite Pixar pals and stories are inspiring delicious treats, such as Jessie’s Berry Jubilee Funnel Cake at Golden Horseshoe, Disneyland park. (Disneyland Resort) PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.) –Summer 2018 will bring a transformed land when Pixar Pier opens for guests to experience at Disney California Adventure park, featuring the new Incredicoaster inspired by Disney•Pixar’s “The Incredibles.” This artist concept illustrates the four new neighborhoods that will represent beloved Pixar stories and the newly themed attractions that will be found throughout the permanent land of Pixar Pier. (Disney•Pixar) Disneyland Resort PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.)  Summer 2018 will bring a transformed land when Pixar Pier opens for guests to experience at Disney California Adventure park, including the new Incredicoaster, inspired by DisneyPixars The Incredibles. Pixar Pier also introduces four new neighborhoods representing beloved Pixar stories. This artist concept captures a scene from one of the neighborhoods inspired by The Incredibles. Here, guests will find the new Incredicoaster featuring a mid-century-modern-style loading area, new character moments and a new look for the ride vehicles. ( DisneyPixar) JESSIE’S CRITTER CAROUSEL AT PIXAR PIER — Jessie’s Critter Carousel, a future attraction coming to Pixar Pier, is inspired by Jessie’s wilderness friends featured in Woody’s Roundup television show from “Toy Story 2”. Jessie’s Critter Carousel is a classic boardwalk carousel play set with a whimsical spin from those colorful Pixar characters. As seen in this artist concept, Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl invites guests to saddle up on one of her adorable critters for a rootin’ tootin’ spin. Jessie’s Critter Carousel will be located in the neighborhood inspired by Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story.” (Disney•Pixar) ADORABLE SNOWMAN FROSTED TREATS AT PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.) — Pixar Pier, a newly reimagined land opening at Disney California Adventure park on June 23, 2018, introduces four new neighborhoods representing beloved Pixar stories. This artist concept illustrates the Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats near the entrance of Pixar Pier. (Disney•Pixar) POULTRY PALACE AT PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.) — Pixar Pier, a newly reimagined land opening at Disney California Adventure park on June 23, 2018, introduces four new neighborhoods representing beloved Pixar stories. This artist concept illustrates Poultry Palace at Pixar Pier. (Disney•Pixar)

