Disneyland's new Pixar Pier
01 / 15
The latest tweak to Disney California Adventure, the sister theme park across the plaza from the original Disneyland, is largely cosmetic. By superimposing characters and taking inspiration from films such as “The Incredibles” and other computer-animated Pixar hits, the former Paradise Pier recently reopened as Pixar Pier.
02 / 15
Arthur
03 / 15
INCREDICOASTER AT PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.)  The thrilling Incredicoaster opens June 23, 2018 at Disney California Adventure Park, bringing guests the first ride-through attraction in the world to feature characters from DisneyPixars The Incredibles. Anchoring Pixar Pier, the Incredicoaster takes guests on a super adventure with the Parr family to capture the elusive baby Jack-Jack. Exciting character figures, special effects, lighting, new music and distinctively colored vehicles make the thrills on this coaster even more incredible. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
04 / 15
INCREDICOASTER AT PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.)  The thrilling Incredicoaster opens June 23, 2018 at Disney California Adventure Park, bringing guests the first ride-through attraction in the world to feature characters from DisneyPixars The Incredibles. Anchoring Pixar Pier, the Incredicoaster takes guests on a super adventure with the Parr family to capture the elusive baby Jack-Jack. Exciting character figures, special effects, lighting, new music and distinctively colored vehicles make the thrills on this coaster even more incredible. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
05 / 15
Disney
06 / 15
JACK-JACK COOKIE NUM NUMS IN PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.)- Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums awaits at the exit of the Incredicoaster in Pixar Pier, enticing guests with the smell of freshly baked cookies and inviting them into a plaza infused with fun and funky mid-century modern aesthetics. This new food location serves Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums, a.k.a. warm chocolate chip cookies featured in the recently released Pixar film, Incredibles 2. (Disneyland Resort)
07 / 15
ADORABLE SNOWMAN FROSTED TREATS IN PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.)  Guests enjoy delicious frozen treats at Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, one of the new locations in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park. Inspired by the lovable and not-at-all-abominable snowman from the DisneyPixar film Monsters, Inc., this location serves cones and cups with tasty towering soft serve available in chocolate, vanilla, and non-dairy lemon. Specialty treats include the Its Snow-Capped Lemon!, a non-dairy lemon soft serve with a snow-cap of white chocolate. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
08 / 15
LAMPLIGHT LOUNGE IN DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE PARK (ANAHEIM, Calif.)Lamplight Lounge, the new stylish and fun gathering place that welcomes the entire family in Pixar Pier, serves California casual gastro-pub cuisine with picturesque waterfront views of Paradise Bay from both upstairs and downstairs. The restaurant celebrates the creativity, inspirations and personalities of the artists and storytellers who have brought Pixar films to life. Here, guests will discover playfully presented new menu items, unique signature cocktails, and artistic details that Pixar regulars have left throughout the lounge: concept art, sketches on coasters, memorabilia and collectible toys of beloved Pixar characters. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
09 / 15
Because this was a Pixar restaurant, it's worth trying the ratatouille. The surprising entrée included roasted eggplant, zucchini noodles, smoked tomato sauce, and a dollop of basil aioli.
10 / 15
PIXAR PAL-A-ROUND (ANAHEIM, Calif.)  As the focal point of Pixar Promenade, the Pixar Pal-A-Round includes the iconic face of Mickey Mouse on the Paradise Bay side of the wheel and a Pixar pal on each of the 24 gondolas. This reimagining of a guest favorite now includes, including Joy and Sadness from Inside Out, Lightning McQueen and Mater from Cars, and Miguel and Hector from Coco., and many other beloved Pixar characters. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
11 / 15
Arthur Levine
12 / 15
TOY STORY MIDWAY MANIA! (ANAHEIM, Calif.) - On the classic Toy Story Midway Mania! in Pixar Pier, Disneyland Resort guests will don 3-D glasses and join Woody and friends in a virtual gallery of exciting carnival games based on the hit animated film series. The cutting-edge ride-through attraction combines the fun of a video game, 4-D technology and interaction with favorite DisneyPixar stars. (Gene Duncan/Disneyland)
13 / 15
MAQUETTE SCULPTING BY WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERS FOR JESSIES CRITTER CAROUSEL  Walt Disney Imagineers sculpt maquettes for Jessies Critter Carousel, a new attraction coming to Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure park. Inspired by Jessies wilderness friends featured in Woodys Roundup television show from Toy Story 2, Jessies Critter Carousel is a classic boardwalk carousel play set with a whimsical spin from those colorful Pixar characters. Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl invites guests to saddle up on one of her adorable critters for a rootin tootin spin. Jessies Critter Carousel will be located in Toy Story Boardwalk, the neighborhood in Pixar Pier inspired by DisneyPixars Toy Story. (Aaron Poole/Disneyland Resort)
14 / 15
Disney
15 / 15
HE INCREDIBLES AND FROZONE JOIN ÔPAINT THE NIGHTÕ PARADE ON A NEW FLOAT (ANAHEIM, Calif.)ÑA new, high-energy Incredibles-themed float adds more Pixar fun to the electrifying ÒPaint the NightÓ Parade at Disney California Adventure Park. Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone showcase their superhero awesomeness as they take on their newest threat, the Underminer. Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack also showcase their unique powers in surprising new ways, as shown through dynamic and innovative visual technology. This super float joins ÒPaint the NightÓ this summer during Pixar Fest, the limited-time celebration happening now through September 3. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
636667477176583874-Incredicoaster.jpg
INCREDICOASTER AT PIXAR PIER (ANAHEIM, Calif.)  The thrilling Incredicoaster opens June 23, 2018 at Disney California Adventure Park, bringing guests the first ride-through attraction in the world to feature characters from DisneyPixars The Incredibles. Anchoring Pixar Pier, the Incredicoaster takes guests on a super adventure with the Parr family to capture the elusive baby Jack-Jack. Exciting character figures, special effects, lighting, new music and distinctively colored vehicles make the thrills on this coaster even more incredible. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
Joshua Sudock, Disneyland Resort

The latest tweak to Disney California Adventure, the sister theme park across the plaza from the original Disneyland, is largely cosmetic. By superimposing characters and taking inspiration from films such as “The Incredibles” and other computer-animated Pixar hits, the former Paradise Pier recently reopened as Pixar Pier. While the area is essentially the same, the infusion of the popular brands adds doses of whimsy to the retro Victorian-era land and makes it more accessible for kids as well as those who grew up with the movies.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

“It’s still a California seaside pier,” says Jeff Moskowitz, producer, Walt Disney Imagineering, referring to the area which originally took its cues from the pleasure parks of the early 1900s that once dotted the state’s coast, like the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (one of the few which continues to delight visitors today). “Pixar is a California company. It made a lot of sense for us,” he reasons.

The highlight of the makeover is the Incredicoaster, the steel coaster (which is made to look like an old, wooden ride) that winds its way around and dominates Pixar Pier. Previously known as California Screamin’, the ride itself is virtually unchanged. But the Imagineers have grafted figures, effects, and other elements onto the coaster to tell a story based on “The Incredibles” franchise.

The ride is bookended with scenes featuring bespectacled Edna Mode, fashion designer to the superheroes, who is charged with looking after Jack-Jack, the precocious super-duper-powered baby, while the rest of his family takes a spin on the coaster that’s been dedicated to them. When the infant escapes from the less-than-doting Edna, the ride becomes a madcap race by the Incredibles to capture Jack-Jack.

“Who would have thought we could pull it off?” replied Dan Fazio, principal production designer for Walt Disney Imagineering and one of the Incredicoaster’s lead creatives, when I asked him about the challenges of telling a story aboard a coaster that accelerates to highway speeds and goes upside down. “It’s like a chase scene from an "Incredibles" film. Things are happening super-fast and you’re inside the scene.”

To help convey the on-ride narrative, Disney closed off the sides and extended the coaster’s existing three tunnels. In one of the tunnels, a gargantuan Mr. Incredible tries unsuccessfully to corral his son, while the scent of Jack-Jack’s favorite treats, Cookie Num Nums, wafts in the air. According to Fazio, the final tunnel, which has Incredibles daughter Violet perched along its top, incorporates 50 pounds of glitter for its glowing purple effect.

The story elements barely register as high-speed blurs. Helping to tie everything together is a wonderful score by Michael Giacchino, the composer for both of “The Incredibles” movies. The onboard audio is punctuated by Jack-Jack’s infectious giggles.

The highlight of the coaster’s ride experience is the giddy 4-second, 0-to-55 mph electro-magnetic launch. Passengers then soar uphill into the first tunnel and get a satisfying burst of airtime as the train crests the top of the hill. While it's not, er, incredibly intense (this is Disneyland after all), the Incredicoaster is one of Disney’s fastest roller coasters and boasts the most pronounced airtime among its parks’ worldwide portfolio of coasters. (Although for even more free-floating, butterflies-in-your-stomach fun, head over to Disney California Adventure’s drop tower attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout).

First opened in 2001, the coaster has become a bit rough in spots, especially during its loop. I’m surprised that Disney stayed with the ride’s old-school, over-the-shoulder restraints when it redid the trains. More modern vest-like restraints would have prevented passengers’ heads from “pinballing” back and forth, as happened, albeit mildly, during my jaunts on the Incredicoaster. Also, my rides ended with an abrupt ka-clunk just before the trains proceeded to the station for unloading.

Riders can’t help but get a second whiff of Jack-Jack’s Cookie Num Nums, which are strategically located in a food cart near the coaster’s exit. Served warm, the large chocolate chip cookies are pleasingly gooey and tasty. They demand lots of napkins (or, if you have your own super-infant, baby wipes). Other Pixar-powered provisions now available in the redesigned land include Snow-Capped Lemon at Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, a tart soft-serve cone dipped in white chocolate that soon devolves into a melting mess, and a Caliente Churro at Senor Buzz (as in Lightyear) Churros.

The former Ariel’s Grotto and Cove Bar is now Lamplight Lounge, Disney‘s take on a California gastropub. Presented as a watering hole for animators, the restaurant is filled with sketches and artifacts from Pixar movies. The menu has Pixar punny cocktails and reasonably priced (for a Disney park full-service eatery) dishes. The poke appetizer, which was notably spicy but tempered the heat with watermelon cubes that looked just like the raw tuna, was scrumptious. Because this was a Pixar restaurant, I just had to get the ratatouille. The surprising entrée included roasted eggplant, zucchini noodles, smoked tomato sauce, and a dollop of basil aioli. It was tres magnifique.

Among the other neighborhoods at the reconfigured land is Pixar Promenade, which includes the Pixar Pal-A-Round, a large Ferris wheel with swinging cars. Previously known as Mickey’s Fun Wheel, it still, incongruously, features the Mickster in its hub. The cars, however, are adorned with characters from a variety of Pixar movies.

The promenade also offers carnival games themed to films such as Wall•E Space Race as well as a bandstand where The Pixarmonic Orchestra performs tunes from Pixar films playing wacky instruments like kazoos and slide whistles. Moskowitz says the Pixar Promenade neighborhood will be the place where future films and characters could appear.

Toy Story Boardwalk is the home of the existing Toy Story Midway Mania 4D, an e-ticket, interactive game-ride. It will also be the location for Jessie’s Critter Carousel, which is scheduled to open in 2019. Before the pier’s transformation, the merry-go-round was known as King Triton’s Carousel.

The final neighborhood for Pixar Pier will be Inside Out Headquarters. Its star attraction will be the spinning ride, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, also planned to debut in 2019. It will be a recycled and re-themed ride from the park’s “a bug’s land.” That area will be the future home of an expanded land devoted to the Marvel Universe.

Both parks at the Disneyland Resort are celebrating Pixar Fest through September 3. The event features “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” a fireworks and projection show and  “Pixar Play Parade” at Disneyland Park. Disney California Adventure is presenting a revamped “Paint the Night” parade. The procession recently introduced a new float featuring the Incredibles.

Everything upcoming at Disney parks
01 / 40
Let’s take a whirlwind tour and run down all of the exciting rides, attractions, lands, shows, and other developments that the Disney parks have in store. Mouse ear hats are optional.
02 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Pixar Pier (Opening date: June 23, 2018): Disney California Adventure’s original Paradise Pier is getting a Pixar overlay and will be renamed Pixar Pier. Existing and new rides will be themed to three of the animation studio’s popular film franchises: "The Incredibles," "Inside Out," and "Toy Story."
03 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Incredicoaster (Opening date: June 23, 2018): Among Pixar Pier’s featured attractions will be the Incredicoaster. The existing California Screamin', one of the world's longest roller coasters and one of Disney’s most thrilling rides, will be rebranded using the Incredibles superhero family. It will include lighting, special effects, and projected images of the characters in its launch tunnels.
04 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Inside Out attraction (Opening date: TBA): When it opens in June 2018, Pixar Pier will feature neighborhoods based on "The Incredibles" and "Toy Story." A third neighborhood, Inside Out Headquarters, will open later and will include a new attraction based on the popular film.
05 / 40
Walt Disney World: Toy Story Land (Opening date: June 30, 2018): Visitors will virtually shrink to the size of one of Andy’s toys and enjoy adventures on two new Toy Story-themed attractions: the spinning Alien Swirling Saucers ride and Slinky Dog Dash, a not-too-thrilling coaster. The land will also incorporate the existing Toy Story Mania interactive shooting ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
06 / 40
Shanghai Disneyland: Beauty and the Beast Broadway production (Opening date: Summer 2018): The resort’s Walt Disney Grand Theatre will welcome a Mandarin-language version of the long-running Broadway musical, “Beauty and the Beast.” The theater currently presents a Chinese production of “Lion King.”
07 / 40
Walt Disney World: Caribbean Beach Resort transformation (Opening date: Fall 2018): One of Disney World's largest hotels, the Caribbean Beach Resort is undergoing a major remodeling. Among the new features will be a new, central registration area and re-imagined dining locations including a quick-service eatery, a table-service restaurant, and a poolside bar.
08 / 40
Walt Disney World: Disney’s Coronado Springs resort expansion (Opening date: Fall 2018): One of Disney World’s Moderate Resorts, the Coronado Springs is getting a 15-story tower that will add 500 rooms. Disney is also remodeling the Mexican-themed hotel’s existing guest rooms and redesigning the grounds.
09 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: Mickey's Philharmagic (Opening date: 2018): Like the same-named attraction at the Magic Kingdom in Florida, Mickey's Philharmagic will be a “4D” animated presentation featuring Disney's classic characters. Mickey gets top billing, but the irascible Donald Duck steals the show.
10 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Jessie’s Critter Carousel (Opening date: Summer 2019): Woody’s cowgirl pardner from the "Toy Story" films will inspire the makeover of King Triton's Carousel at Pixar Pier. It will join the existing Toy Story Midway Mania ride along the land’s boardwalk.
11 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Star Wars- Galaxy’s Edge (Opening date: Summer 2019): The 14-acre land now under construction will transport visitors to an intergalactic outpost. There they will be invited to pilot the Millennium Falcon and join sides in a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.
12 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Star Wars- Galaxy’s Edge (Opening date: Summer 2019): Located on the planet Batuu, the name of the renegade village on the edge of the Star Wars galaxy will be Black Spire Outpost. Disney is promising that the area will be richly themed and highly interactive.
13 / 40
Walt Disney World: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Opening date: Late fall 2019): A galaxy far, far away is on its way to Disney World as well as Disneyland. Among the characters visitors will get to encounter in the Star Wars land will be Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, and BB-8 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
14 / 40
Walt Disney World: Star Wars-themed hotel (Opening date: TBA): If visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge wouldn't be immersive enough, you could take a round-the-clock deep dive into the mythological universe by booking a multi-day stay at this singular (and likely singularly expensive) hotel. Based on Disney’s renderings, it appears guests' sleeping quarters will be aboard a spaceship.
15 / 40
Walt Disney World: Disney Riviera Resort (Opening date: 2019): The 15th Disney Vacation Club resort will offer 300 accommodation units. To be located near Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the resort will include a rooftop restaurant that will afford views of the parks.
16 / 40
Walt Disney World: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway (Opening date: 2019): Replacing The Great Movie Ride inside Disney's Hollywood Studios’ Chinese Theater, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will send passengers on an adventure in a cartoon world. Disney is saying that the attraction will incorporate “2-and-a-half-D,” a feature that will render imagery with depth, but not require 3D glasses.
17 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: New Lion King show (Opening date: 2019): In a display of the, ahem, circle of life, one of Disney’s most popular and enduring films will inspire a new musical stage show. Since Disneyland Paris is multilingual, we're not sure what language the performers will use for the Lion King production (but “Hakuna Matata” should translate well into any dialect).
18 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Super Hero-themed land based on "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avengers," and "Iron Man" (Opening date: 2020): Disney California Adventure’s "a bug's land" will get squashed and replaced with attractions featuring characters from the Marvel Universe. It will include the existing Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout along with new rides based on Iron Man and the Avengers.
19 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: New Fantasyland expansion (Opening date: 2020): Additional attractions and other enhancements are on their way to the park’s Fantasyland. Among the additions will be a new indoor theater for live shows.
20 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Beauty and the Beast area (Opening date: 2020): As part of the New Fantasyland expansion, guests will be able to ride aboard “enchanted dishes” and visit Beast’s castle. The Beauty and the Beast area will also include a themed restaurant and shop.
21 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Big Hero 6 attraction (Opening date: 2020): Baymax, the robot star of Big Hero 6, will get his own spinning ride in the park’s Tomorrowland.
22 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel (Opening date: 2020): The existing Hotel New York will get a superhero makeover courtesy of the Marvel Universe. Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and other characters will inspire the décor and vibe in the lobby and throughout the hotel.
23 / 40
Walt Disney World: Space-themed restaurant (Opening date: Before 2021): To be located near Epcot‘s Mission: Space attraction, the yet-to-be-named table-service restaurant will transport patrons to an orbiting space station. Guests will be able to see the Earth below as they dine.
24 / 40
Walt Disney World: Tron coaster (Opening date: 2021): A highly themed attraction based on the two "Tron" sci-fi films is on its way to Tomorrowland. Like the hugely popular ride at Shanghai Disneyland, passengers will board Lightcycle-styled trains and experience Disney’s fastest, and arguably most thrilling, roller coaster.
25 / 40
Walt Disney World: Guardians of the Galaxy coaster (Opening date: 2021): You’ll be able to join Star-Lord and his ragtag intergalactic gang on an airtime-filled adventure in Epcot. Disney says the attraction will be one of the world’s longest indoor coasters and will include an innovative ride system.
26 / 40
Walt Disney World: Ratatouille attraction (Opening date: 2021): Ooh la la. Based on the Pixar film, Ratatouille, passengers will shrink to the size of an escargot and go on a journey with Remy through Gusteau's restaurant in Epcot's France pavilion.
27 / 40
Walt Disney World: 50th anniversary celebration (Announced launch date: 2021): The resort will undoubtedly present a big blowout to mark its half-century milestone. All of the attractions and developments listed here should be good to go for the anniversary, with some of the openings planned to coincide with the celebration.
28 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Fourth hotel (Opening date: 2021): A new 700-room hotel is on its way to the Disneyland Resort. It will be located next to the classic Disneyland Hotel and will feature a platform for the Disneyland Monorail inside its lobby.
29 / 40
Disney Cruise Line: Three new ships (Announced launch dates: 2021, 2022, and 2023): Disney’s fleet of four ships will expand to seven with the introduction of three new vessels. They will each include about 1,250 staterooms, which will make them roughly the same capacity as the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream, the cruise line’s two largest ships now sailing.
30 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Frozen land (Opening date: By 2022): The Tokyo Disney Resort is building a new “port” in its Tokyo DisneySea park that will welcome three new micro-lands. The total cost for the expansion project is pegged at $2.3 billion. One of the lands will be themed to Frozen and will feature a boat ride about Anna and Elsa along with a restaurant inside Arendelle Castle.
31 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Tangled land (Opening date: By 2022): Rapunzel’s tower will draw visitors to an area devoted to Disney’s animated film, Tangled. An attraction using gondola vehicles will transport riders to a lantern festival.
32 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Peter Pan Never Land (Opening date: By 2022): The new port will also welcome a Peter Pan-themed area and tell the iconic tale with two new attractions. One will use 3D imagery to soar above Never Land, while the other will immerse guests in Tinker Bell’s home, Pixie Hollow. There will also be a Lost Boys-inspired restaurant.
33 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: New hotel (Opening date: By 2022): As part of the massive Tokyo Disney Resort expansion, a luxury-level, 475-room hotel will be located inside Tokyo DisneySea.
34 / 40
Walt Disney World: Disney Skyliner gondolas (Opening date: TBA): Disney World’s existing modes of transportation, including monorails, ferries, and buses, can get very crowded. A new gondola system, which will link Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios with Disney’s Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach, Pop Century, and new Disney Riviera will help ease some of the congestion and offer a fun way to get around the resort.
35 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: New Marvel, Frozen, and Star Wars lands (Opening date: TBA): The Avengers-themed coaster will anchor an entire Marvel land. It will be part of a $2.4 billion expansion of Disneyland Paris Resort that will also bring new lands based on "Star Wars" and the animated blockbuster, "Frozen."
36 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: Marvel Summer of Superheroes (Opening date: TBA): Goodbye Steven Tyler and Aerosmith; hello Tony Stark and the Avengers. The thrilling Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will get a new theme featuring the superheroes.
37 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: New castle (Opening date: TBA): As with the Disneyland Paris Resort, Disney is planning to invest beaucoup bucks (reportedly $1.4 million) into a major, multi-year expansion at its Hong Kong property. As part of the changes, the park’s centerpiece icon is being upgraded from the comparatively diminutive Sleeping Beauty Castle (which was based on the original castle in California) to a larger, grander, and more unique palace.
38 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: Frozen land (Opening date: TBA): As part of the massive expansion at Hong Kong Disneyland, visitors will be able to engage in some Frozen-themed fun. A new land based on the film will welcome guests to the mythical kingdom of Arendelle and will include rides and dining experiences.
39 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: New Ant-Man and The Wasp ride (Opening: TBA): Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closed to make way for a re-themed ride based on the size-changing Marvel heroes, Ant-Man and The Wasp. Instead of blasting Toy Story’s Evil Emperor Zurg, passengers will battle Arnim Zola and Hydra bots.
40 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: Marvel land (Opening date: TBA): Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland already has an Iron Man Experience ride and has one featuring Ant-Man and The Wasp in the works. The park will be getting a dedicated Marvel land, however, that will encompass those rides and introduce additional superhero attractions.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com