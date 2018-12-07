The Justice Department is appealing a federal judge's approval last month of AT&T's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

AT&T announced the deal in October 2016, but the DOJ sued to block the merger in November 2017. Judge Richard Leon approved the deal last month after a six-week trial ended in April.

The DOJ's move, announced Thursday, is surprising because Leon adamantly advised against the agency seeking a stay and said "I do not believe that the Government has a likelihood of success on the merits of an appeal," in his June 12 ruling.

"The Government has had this merger on hold," he wrote, as "the video programming and distribution industry has continued to evolve at a breakneck pace."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com