WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Friday he has answered questions from Robert Mueller, but has not yet submitted them to the special counsel who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Trump did not detail the questions or his answers, but has repeatedly denied any kind of collusion with Russians who sought to influence the presidential election in his favor. Trump also denied seeking to obstruct Mueller's investigation.

“You always have to be careful answering questions for people who have bad intentions," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, while discussing his recent criticism of Mueller's office.

“I haven’t submitted them," he said. "I just finished them.”

