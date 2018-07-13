Drive-in movie theaters in (almost) every state

Connecticut: Guests settle in for a film in a vintage Cadillac at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Cedric Haboush

The year’s National Drive-in Movie Day on June 6 marked the eighty-fifth anniversary of the drive-in movie theater. On June 6, 1933, Richard M. Hollingshead, Jr. opened the first drive-in theater in New Jersey, and the idea of parking, tuning the radio and watching a movie from the comfort of the car took hold. By the late-1950s, movie goers were jumping into their cars and heading to 4,000 drive-ins across the U.S.

Today, a fraction of that number of drive-in theaters remains, with about 330 in existence across the country. Here, we take a look at one drive-in movie theater in each state to inspire you to go retro at the drive-in (Note: Unfortunately, there are not any operating drive-in theaters in Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, or North Dakota).To find a drive-in movie theater near you, visit driveinmovie.com.

