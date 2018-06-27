A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted an Ohio man Wednesday with federal hate crimes in the death of a woman run down by a car during a "United the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

James Alex Fields Jr., 21,of Maumee, Ohio has already been charged in state court in connection with the death of Heather Heyer after allegedly ramming his car into a group of protesters.

Heyer was killed in August on the last day of the weekend protests by a white supremacists that drew supporters and counter-protesters.

Fields was indicted on one federal count of a hate crime resulting in Heyer's death, 28 counts of hate crimes for causing bodily injury and involving an attempt to kill and one count of racially motivated violent interference with a federally protected activity.

The grand jury was sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville demonstrations and memorials across the U.S.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com