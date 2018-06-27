A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted an Ohio man Wednesday with federal hate crimes in the death of a woman run down by a car during a "United the Right" rally in Charlottesville.

James Alex Fields Jr., 21,of Maumee, Ohio has already been charged in state court in connection with the death of Heather Heyer after allegedly ramming his car into a group of protesters.

Heyer was killed in August on the last day of the weekend protests by a white supremacists that drew supporters and counter-protesters.

Fields was indicted on one federal count of a hate crime resulting in Heyer's death, 28 counts of hate crimes for causing bodily injury and involving an attempt to kill and one count of racially motivated violent interference with a federally protected activity.

The grand jury was sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville demonstrations and memorials across the U.S.
TC Whysall, manager at Red Pump Kitchen in Charlottesville, Va., lays white roses on the site where on a car plowed into a group of counter protesters Saturday killing one and injuring 19. "I knew I had to come downtown and my first instinct was to stop and get some roses," he said, while on his way to work on Sunday.
A demonstrator holds up a picture of Heather Heyer during a demonstration in front of City Hall for victims of Charlottesville, Virginia tragedy and against racism in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017.
Residents hold up signs and wave to motorists on the Route 2/7 rotary during a rally at Field Park in Williamstown, Mass., one of two held in Berkshire County Aug, 13, 2017, to protest the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.
Demonstrators protest against hate, white supremacy groups and President Donald Trump on August 13, 2017 in Chicago.
Demonstrators display placards and chant slogans during a protest on Aug. 13, 2017, in Plymouth, Mass.
Protesters listen during a "Peace and Sanity" rally on Aug. 13, 2017, in New York, as speakers address white supremacy violence in Charlottesville, Va.
Participants attend a rally to show solidarity against the violence that took place this weekend in Charlottesville, Va. beside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington on Aug. 13, 2017.
People gather and pray at an informal memorial where 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white supremacist Unite the Right rally on Aug. 13, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.
Participants attend a rally to show solidarity against the violence that took place this weekend in Charlottesville, Va. beside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington on Aug. 13, 2017.
People place candles as they gather during a vigil in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017. One person was killed and 19 injured after a car hit a crowd of people counter-protesting the 'Unite the Right' rally.
People stand atop a hill for a candlelight vigil in solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, counter-protesters at Gold Medal Park in Minneapolis on Aug. 12, 2017.
Krystin Rines, center, rests her head on her husband Tyler Rines' shoulder during a vigil for those who were killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protestors on Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.
People place candles as they gather during a vigil in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017.
People place flowers at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for those who were injured and died when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching near a downtown shopping area on Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.
Jessica Mink, right, embraces Nicole Jones during a vigil for those who were injured and died when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 12, 2017.
People gather for a vigil after a car plowed through a crowd of demonstrators, killing one person and injuring 19 others, during violence at the white nationalist 'United the Right' rally Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.
A man tends a makeshift candlelight vigil for those who died and were injured in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 12, 2017.
