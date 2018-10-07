All Irish eyes were smiling on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Wednesday as the royal couple launched a day of colorful engagements in Dublin during their first foreign trip together since their May wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived Tuesday evening and will spend most of Wednesday in Dublin, getting to know Ireland's capital and its people, and immersing themselves in what Kensington Palace calls organizations "central to Irish life."

Meghan started the morning in a boat-neck style dress and later changed into a black pant suit. 

The royal couple met with Irish President Michael Higgins, which was followed by a visit to Croke Park, home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, Ireland's largest sporting organization. 

They're scheduled to visit Croke Park's museum, which displays artifacts from the 1920 Bloody Sunday clash there that killed 32, Irish and British, during the Irish War of Independence from Britain.

636668893885647938-markle.jpg
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Ireland's President, Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain during day two of their visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018.
Clodagh Kilcoyne, WPA Pool/Getty Images

On a happier note, they'll head onto the pitch where they will see traditional Gaelic sports, such as hurling, camogie and rounders, as part of their charitable interest in deploying sports for social good. 

As their day progresses, they're expected to see the famous Book of Kells in Trinity College's historic Old Library, pay respects at the memorial to the Irish Famine of the mid-19th century, and explore the Irish Emigration Museum

They will check out Dublin's "Digital Docklands" where start-up tech firms share working spaces, and meet female tech entrepreneurs at a birthday celebration for CoderDojo, a global network of free computer programming clubs for young people. 

The most anticipated engagement, as in any royal tour, is the scheduled walkabout in Trinity College's Parliament Square.

Royal Air Force planes fly over London to celebrate 100th anniversary
01 / 16
Typhoon aircraft spell out "100" as they take part in a fly-past over the Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF). One hundred days after the RAF's official 100th birthday on April 1, the RAF marked 100 years of operations with a series of events in London. Over 1,000 RAF servicemen and women performed in a ceremonial parade and scores of planes flew over Buckingham Palace representing the RAF's history.
02 / 16
A handout photo from The British Ministry of Defence shows British Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II aircraft of 617 Squadron flying over Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018.
03 / 16
(L-R) Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew Duke of York, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (2-L) Prince William Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the RAF100 parade celebrations in London.
04 / 16
A handout photo from the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows members of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team the Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace in London.
05 / 16
A handout photo from the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows members of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team the Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace in London.
06 / 16
Members of the Royal Air Force watch the Red Arrows flypast over Horse Guards Parade during RAF 100 celebrations on July 10, 2018 in London.
07 / 16
Military aircraft take part in a fly-past over the Queen Victoria Memorial on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.
08 / 16
Royal Air Force personnel parade on the Mall toward Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 during celebrations to mark its centenary.
09 / 16
The British Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flies in formation near the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in London.
10 / 16
Queen Elizabeth II takes part in a ceremony to present a new Queen's Colour to the Royal Air Force (RAF) at Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 to mark its centenary.
11 / 16
People gather on the Mall close to Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.
12 / 16
A handout photo from the British Ministry of Defence showing aircraft of the British Royal Air Force Chinooks from RAF Odiham flying over London on July 10, 2018.
13 / 16
Royal Air Force personnel parade on the Mall toward Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018 during celebrations to mark its centenary.
14 / 16
British Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft in the formation as they fly over central London, July 10, 2018, to mark the RAF100 celebration of the Royal Air Force.
15 / 16
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks to Jock Heatherill, 95, wing commander of 158th squadron, Halifax's, during a reception to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force at Buckingham Palace.
16 / 16
epa06877887 A handout photo from the British Ministry of Defence shows British Royal Air Force personnel within the grounds of Buckingham Palace, forming up the "RAF100" sign during the RAF100 parade celebrations in London, July 10, 2018.

Meghan, 36, is becoming a royal pro at having fun while greeting fans at rope lines, having participated in multiple walkabouts since her engagement to Harry was announced in November 2017.

Harry, 33, is a natural at this and a popular member of the royal family in part because he has always seemed authentically pleased to shake hands, chat with well-wishers and smile for their cameras. 

Harry and Meghan arrived in Dublin Tuesday evening, following a day of ceremonies in London celebrating the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

They headed first to a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, then to a summer garden party at Glencairn House, the residence of the British ambassador to Ireland. 

By the time of the party, Meghan was on her third outfit of the day and it was a stunner: A sleek, sleeveless little black dress by Emilia Wickstead, with an A-line silhouette, square neckline, midi length and a belt. 

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan charm Ireland
01 / 11
Duchess Meghan of Sussex admires the surroundings during a welcome reception by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, as she and Prince Harry began their first official foreign visit as a royal couple, July 10, 2018.
02 / 11
Duchess Meghan of Sussex, carrying a large cognac Strathberry bag, arrives to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland, July 10, 2018.
03 / 11
The royal couple are welcomed by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the Irish Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, July 10, 2018.
04 / 11
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex walk with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. She is wearing a dark green top and matching midi skirt by Givenchy. Harry's tie is olive green.
05 / 11
Ireland Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar seemed delighted to pose with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Britain's new royal couple, when they launched their first official foreign trip on July 10, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.
06 / 11
Smiles all around when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex were welcomed by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at a reception in Dublin.,
07 / 11
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex arrived at Dublin city airport on July 10, 2018, kicking off their first royal visit to Ireland and their first foreign trip together since their May 19 wedding.
08 / 11
Duchess Meghan of Sussex was hatless, her hair pulled back in a low, off-center chignon, when she arrived in Dublin on July 10, 2018.
09 / 11
The weather was sunny in Dublin, Ireland, when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex stepped off their small jet from London on their first foreign trip as a royal couple, July 10, 2018.
10 / 11
The royal couple were greeted by officials when they arrived in Dublin, Ireland, on July 10, 2018, on their first foreign trip since their May 19 wedding.
11 / 11
Duchess Meghan of Sussex and Prince Harry are off to see Dublin in their royal visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018.
