Duchess Meghan of Sussex's third outfit of the day on Tuesday was another stunner: A sleek black dress that looked perfect at a summer garden party in green Ireland, where she and Prince Harry are on their first official foreign trip as a royal couple. 

Fresh from a day of royal and military celebrations in London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Dublin Tuesday evening and plunged into a busy schedule that will continue Wednesday.

Their day culminated in a garden party at Glencairn House, the residence of the British ambassador to Ireland in Dublin, where the former Meghan Markle's stylish dress stood out even after a day of stylish outfits.

"We’re so pleased to be here for our first official international visit together as a married couple, and we hope it will be the first of many!" Harry declared in a speech at the party.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex raise glasses at a garden party at Glencairn House, the Briths ambassador's residence in Dublin, during their royal visit to Ireland, July 10, 2018.
She was dressed on arrival in a dark green top and matching mid-length skirt with pockets by Givenchy. Her hair was pulled back in an off-center low chignon and she carried a large cognac-colored bag by Strathberry.

Harry had changed from his military uniform into a smart suit with an olive green tie.

The palace tweeted a picture of their arrival in both English and Irish.

Meghan wasn't wearing a hat or fascinator when she arrived at the airport but she was wearing nude suede high heels.

They were similar or the same ones she wore earlier in the day with a fit-and-flared dark Dior dress during celebrations of the centenary of the Royal Air Force. 

Ireland's prime minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, poses with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex in Dublin at the start of their royal visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018.
The couple headed first to a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, elected a year ago as Taoiseach, becoming Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister and its first openly gay head of government.

Next they raised glasses at what Kensington Palace called a "Summer Party" at Glencairn House, where Harry delivered a warm speech, in English and some Irish, about the history of British-Irish relations.

For the occasion, Meghan let down her hair into loose curls and donned a cool sleeveless black dress by Emilia Wickstead with an sleek A-line silhouette, square neckline, midi length and a belt. 

The weather looked good for a garden party, according to a British Embassy tweet. 

In his speech at the party, Harry talked about the successful exchange of recent visits of royals and officials between the two countries, especially his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's historic state visit in May 2011.

"As each other’s closest neighbors, the U.K. and Ireland’s relationship is unique; our shared history is long and complex. There have of course been challenging, and at times tragic, periods of that relationship," Harry said, according to a palace transcript of his speech. "On this visit we will also celebrate just how much unites us...We share common values; culture, business links, family ties, and possibly a similar sense of humor."

He concluded by quoting from the traditional saying in Irish to the effect of "we live in each other’s shadows," shielding each other and relying on each other for shelter. 

"That sentiment is as apt now as it was then, as we draw strength from one another as neighbors, partners, and above all friends," Harry said.

The Sussex itinerary over the next 24 hours includes receptions, sports and a meeting with Irish President Michael Higgins.

They are scheduled to see the historic Book of Kells in Trinity College's famed Old Library, pay respects at the nearby memorial to the Irish Famine and explore the Irish Emigration Museum.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan charm Ireland
Duchess Meghan of Sussex admires the surroundings during a welcome reception by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, as she and Prince Harry began their first official foreign visit as a royal couple, July 10, 2018.
Duchess Meghan of Sussex, carrying a large cognac Strathberry bag, arrives to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland, July 10, 2018.
The royal couple are welcomed by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the Irish Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, July 10, 2018.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex walk with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. She is wearing a dark green top and matching midi skirt by Givenchy. Harry's tie is olive green.
Ireland Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar seemed delighted to pose with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Britain's new royal couple, when they launched their first official foreign trip on July 10, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.
Smiles all around when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex were welcomed by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at a reception in Dublin.,
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex arrived at Dublin city airport on July 10, 2018, kicking off their first royal visit to Ireland and their first foreign trip together since their May 19 wedding.
Duchess Meghan of Sussex was hatless, her hair pulled back in a low, off-center chignon, when she arrived in Dublin on July 10, 2018.
The weather was sunny in Dublin, Ireland, when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex stepped off their small jet from London on their first foreign trip as a royal couple, July 10, 2018.
The royal couple were greeted by officials when they arrived in Dublin, Ireland, on July 10, 2018, on their first foreign trip since their May 19 wedding.
Duchess Meghan of Sussex and Prince Harry are off to see Dublin in their royal visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018.

The palace has described their visit as an opportunity for the couple to meet the people of Dublin and visit organizations "central to Irish life."

Since their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, a former actress, have appeared in public, solo and together, multiple times in Britain but this quick trip marks their international debut as representatives of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and at the request of her government.

Duchess Meghan Style Diary
Welcome to your new life, Duchess Meghan of Sussex. The job of being royal means participation in lots of colorful ceremonies, such as Trooping the Colour, the annual parade to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. Duchess Meghan participated in her first, in London on June 9, 2018, a few weeks after she married Prince Harry.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, shows his bride, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, the ropes during the traditional royal carriage parade during Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 9, 2018.
Duchess Meghan wore a pale pink Carolina Herrera off-the shoulder portrait collar top and midi pencil skirt paired with a Philip Treacy saucer-shaped fascinator hat.
Duchess Meghan was positioned right behind Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping The Colour parade and traditional air force fly-past.
Duchess Meghan is getting her royal wave right as she rides in a carriage with Prince Harry during the Trooping the Colour ceremonies on June 9, 2018.
Duchess Meghan joined her new sister-in-law, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, on the balcony.
The entire royal family gathers on Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade. In this picture, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are seen with the queen, her son, Prince Andrew of York, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Prince William, and one of the queen's great-granddaughters, Savannah Phillips. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775171454 ORIG FILE ID: 970405304
Duchess Meghan smiles as she attends her first royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, May 22, 2018. It was her first royal engagement since her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.
Prince Harry and his bride, Duchess Meghan, make their royal debut as a couple at their first engagement, a garden party at Buckingham Palace, to celebrate his father, Prince Charles, and his charitable endeavors. in London on May 22, 2018.
Duchess Meghan wore a blush pink frock with sheer shoulders by Goat, plus the saucer-shaped hat by Philip Treacy, for the garden party.
Duchess Meghan was all smiles as she posed with her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, on the palace porch before descending to the garden party.
Duchess Meghan, an American former actress, holds on to her hat at the garden party. She's getting used to the proper wearing of hats, a crucial royal accessory.
Prince Harry, dressed in a morning coat, and his bride, Duchess Meghan, hold on to each other as they greet guests at the palace garden party, Mary 22, 2018.
At the end of the garden party, a reassuring back pat from Duchess Meghan for her new husband, Prince Harry.
